Democratic Congressman Reminds Fox Host of Constitution’s Existence
Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo seemed to forget about the Second Amendment during a recent interview with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna.
Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo had to be reminded that the Second Amendment exists while defending the federal immigration agents who shot and killed American citizens.
Speaking with Bartiromo Friday, Representative Ro Khanna defended his congressional colleagues’ decision not to stand in support for Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement at the State of the Union, arguing that they couldn’t support the ICE that had killed American citizens.
“This requires some context,” Bartiromo replied, launching into a defense of federal agents responding to citizens who interrupted their immigration enforcement operations, referring to Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who had been filming agents during a protest.
“I think if an ICE agent feels a threat and feels that he or she and his team is under threat by having someone who’s armed, clearly armed with a gun on his belt, interrupt him, then he’s going to shoot,” she said. “And they’re trained to kill. “
Khanna was forced to remind Bartiromo of the existence of the Second Amendment. “You can’t say that any person who shows up with a gun, simply by doing that at an event, can be shot to death,” the California Democrat chided.
Bartiromo struggled to conceal the shock on her face, and stammered as she insisted Pretti had previously been seen “antagonizing” agents. Khanna noted that harassing agents would not require capital punishment.
“I guess I just have such a strong belief in civil liberties and constitutional rights, he’s an American citizen, you don’t kill him,” he added, leaving the conservative news host thoroughly humiliated.