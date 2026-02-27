Democratic Congressman Reminds Fox Host of Constitution’s Existence

KHANNA: You can't have Democrats stand while Donald Trump has an ICE agency that is killing American citizens



BARTIROMO: If an ICE agent feels a threat from someone who is armed, they are trained to kill



KHANNA: But Maria, we have a Second Amendment

“This requires some context,” Bartiromo replied, launching into a defense of federal agents responding to citizens who interrupted their immigration enforcement operations, referring to Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who had been filming agents during a protest.

“I think if an ICE agent feels a threat and feels that he or she and his team is under threat by having someone who’s armed, clearly armed with a gun on his belt, interrupt him, then he’s going to shoot,” she said. “And they’re trained to kill. “

Khanna was forced to remind Bartiromo of the existence of the Second Amendment. “You can’t say that any person who shows up with a gun, simply by doing that at an event, can be shot to death,” the California Democrat chided.