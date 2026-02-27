Vance Arrogantly Dismisses Criticism of War He’s About to Help Launch
The vice president said there’s “no chance” of a long, drawn-out conflict in the Middle East. Experts disagree.
National concern is mounting as the White House mulls over a possible attack on Iran, though JD Vance isn’t worried in the slightest.
The vice president told reporters aboard Air Force Two Thursday that there’s “no chance” the U.S. will get sucked into a long, drawn-out conflict if the White House follows through on military intervention in the Middle East.
Vance said he is not aware of the president’s ultimate decision on the matter, but that the problem could be resolved by military strikes “to ensure Iran isn’t going to get a nuclear weapon,” or through diplomatic means.
“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight—there is no chance that will happen,” Vance told The Washington Post.
That’s contrary to what top U.S. military officials and foreign policy experts have cautioned. Earlier this week, reports circulated that Trump’s chief military adviser—Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine—had warned the White House against such an attack, arguing that it could entangle America in a prolonged conflict.
Nonetheless, Caine has acquiesced to the president’s whims with little pushback. Over the last month, he has assembled the largest military presence in the Middle East since the U.S. invasion of Iraq, a hardware collection across a web of U.S. bases that includes numerous ships—including naval destroyers and aircraft carriers—and more than a dozen jets in the region, reported CNN.
U.S. officials, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—met with an Iranian delegation in Geneva early Thursday to discuss the countries’ ongoing standoff. An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader told CNN that an “immediate agreement” could be within reach if the discussions singularly focus on Iran’s “non-production of nuclear weapons.”
The current mobilization would be the Trump administration’s second attempt to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which the White House has claimed is for weapons development. The first attack took place on June 22.
At the time, Trump celebrated that the strike had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s three nuclear sites, publicly rejecting a battle damage assessment by the Pentagon that determined that the impact of the missile barrage on the larger program was minimal, and had only set Iran’s nuclear program back by a few months. The White House has thus far failed to explain the discrepancy, or why it would need to spend more taxpayer funds attacking a site that has already been eviscerated.
Before the June attack, Iran had argued that it was seeking uranium for peaceful purposes, such as expanding its nuclear energy program. The nation has undergone years of nuclear site inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and mere weeks before the U.S. bomb strike had allowed IAEA inspectors to remain in the country, according to the United Nations entity.
Trump scrapped a potential nuclear deal with Iran during his first term, pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018.
Fewer than one in three Americans trust Trump a “great deal or quite a bit” to make good decisions with America’s military, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published Thursday. Just 27 percent said so, while 56 percent of respondents said they trust the president “only a little or not at all.”