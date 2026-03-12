Trump Says He Totally Knows Where All Iran Sleeper Cells Are in U.S.

“Have you been briefed about how many Iran sleeper cells there could be inside the U.S. right now?” asked a journalist.

“I have been, and a lot of people came in through Biden with the stupid open border. But we know where most of them are, we’ve got our eye on all of them—I think,” Trump said.

“They came in through the open border policies of sleepy Joe Biden, one of the worst—the worst president—in the history of our country. We’ve got our eyes on all of them, but the war itself is being prosecuted at a level that nobody has seen before. It’s pretty amazing to watch,” Trump added.