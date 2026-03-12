Trump Says He Totally Knows Where All Iran Sleeper Cells Are in U.S.
But he’s not arresting them.
Having Iranian sleeper cells floating around the country is apparently no big deal to the president.
Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he was well aware of the foreign chaos agents’ locations, though he didn’t express any immediate plans to do anything about it. Instead, he regurgitated his typical talking points, opting to heap responsibility for the problem onto former President Joe Biden rather than address the potentially dangerous situation directly as America’s current leader.
“Have you been briefed about how many Iran sleeper cells there could be inside the U.S. right now?” asked a journalist.
“I have been, and a lot of people came in through Biden with the stupid open border. But we know where most of them are, we’ve got our eye on all of them—I think,” Trump said.
“They came in through the open border policies of sleepy Joe Biden, one of the worst—the worst president—in the history of our country. We’ve got our eyes on all of them, but the war itself is being prosecuted at a level that nobody has seen before. It’s pretty amazing to watch,” Trump added.
Another reporter questioned Trump about a leaked FBI memo that indicated Iran could exact revenge on the U.S. by way of an offshore boat off the coast of California, potentially ushering a drone swarm to the country’s Pacific coast.
But Trump was remarkably cavalier in his reply.
“It’s being investigated, but you have a lot of things happening, and all we can do is take them as they come.”
He then took a moment to fluff himself up for wielding America’s enormous military against Iran, an act of war that has yet to be approved by Congress.
“The war itself is being prosecuted as well as anybody has ever seen, and this is other countries telling me too,” Trump repeated. “Big countries, powerful countries, they said they’ve never seen anything like it. And they also agree with what I’m doing. They say it’s an evil country, and it’s been for 47 years that way.”