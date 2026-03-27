Republican Senators Skip Town as House Revolts Over Shutdown Deal

The fight for the Senate’s funding bill is far from over, as the legislation heads to the House, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune was spotted speed-walking through the Ronald Reagan National Airport, ready for his two-week Easter vacation.

It appears Senate Majority Leader Thune is getting a private escort leaving Ronald Reagan Airport for Easter vacation



without passing the SAVE America Act.



By the way, FISA Section 702 expires on April 20th.



CC: @LeaderJohnThune pic.twitter.com/E8egYUPR72 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 27, 2026

When asked by Fox News whether he thought that everything was “resolved,” Thune replied “Well, we’ll see. We’ve made some temporary headway but we’ve got a lot of work to do, still.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn was also seen walking through the airport, using an escort to shield herself from the cameras, TMZ reported.