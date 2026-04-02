Trump Is Ready to Throw JD Vance Under the Bus Over Iran
Donald Trump warned his number two what would happen if talks fail.
President Donald Trump said that if there’s no deal with Iran, then he’ll blame Vice President JD Vance.
Speaking at an Easter lunch Wednesday, Trump asked Vance for an update on negotiations with Iran in front of his guests.
“He’s working on the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it OK? The big deal?” Trump said.
“It’s going good, sir,” Vance said from the audience.
“Do you see that happening?” Trump pressed.
“We’re gonna brief you too,” Vance said.
“So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit,” Trump said to laughter.
“No, I think it’ll be uh. I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate,” he added.
Not desperate enough, it seems. Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Iran believes it is still in a strong position and is not currently willing to engage in substantial negotiations to end the U.S. and Israel’s military onslaught, U.S. officials told The New York Times Wednesday.
Trump has claimed that the U.S. has satisfied nearly all its objectives in the region—but will continue to hit Iran very hard over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, he has offered no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.