Who Will Trump Pick to Replace Pam Bondi?

Since taking on his role in January 2025, Zeldin has been a fierce supporter of Trump’s agenda, overseeing what he called “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States.”

To achieve the president’s energy production goals, Zeldin has tried to make life easier for polluters by eviscerating auto fuel standards, oil drilling limits, and the “endangerment finding” underlying emissions regulations. Under Zeldin, Trump’s EPA is overseeing a historic decline in enforcement of the nation’s environmental laws.

Zeldin has a legal background, and became the youngest attorney in New York state at the time in 2004, at the age of 23. He served in Congress from 2015 until 2023, where he supported Trump in both of his impeachments and voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election.