Trump Team’s Unnerving Plot to Ban All Voting Machines Exposed

The plan advanced far enough last year that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other department officials began working to find a justification to implement it, but ultimately failed to do so, as there is no good reason to switch millions of people’s voting method—especially right before a midterm election. There is no proof that voting machines have ever been hacked despite allegations from the president.

The Trump administration appears desperate to gain an upper hand ahead of the midterms. In December, the Justice Department sued and raided an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, and has filed lawsuits to gain voter rolls in more than 30 states. This is all aimed at creating chaos and doubt so that Trump can declare any election he loses fraudulent.

Both Secretary Lutnick and Olsen have yet to comment.