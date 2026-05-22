Trump Team’s Unnerving Plot to Ban All Voting Machines Exposed
The plan advanced far enough that the Trump administration was looking for a way to justify the ban.
The Trump administration floated banning voting machines in over 50 percent of the country by deeming Dominion Voting Machine software—used in 27 mostly blue states—a national security risk.
The plan, first reported by Reuters Friday, was spearheaded by White House adviser Kurt Olsen, whose primary job is to find ways to prove President Trump’s false rigged election claims to be true. Olsen’s plan was to force states to switch to hand counting, a method many experts say leaves even more room for potential cheating.
The plan advanced far enough last year that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other department officials began working to find a justification to implement it, but ultimately failed to do so, as there is no good reason to switch millions of people’s voting method—especially right before a midterm election. There is no proof that voting machines have ever been hacked despite allegations from the president.
The Trump administration appears desperate to gain an upper hand ahead of the midterms. In December, the Justice Department sued and raided an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, and has filed lawsuits to gain voter rolls in more than 30 states. This is all aimed at creating chaos and doubt so that Trump can declare any election he loses fraudulent.
Both Secretary Lutnick and Olsen have yet to comment.