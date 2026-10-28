GOP Candidate Calls Unsolicited Nudes a “Youthful” Mistake (He Was 53)
State Senator Brent Taylor, who sent unsolicited nudes to multiple people as recently as 2021, asked voters to overlook it.
Tennessee state Senator Brent Taylor’s adolescence must have run a bit longer than the rest of humanity’s.
Taylor is the Republican nominee for the Volunteer State’s 9th Congressional District and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. He is simultaneously running for reelection in the Tennessee state Senate, hoping to continue to represent District 31, which covers parts of Memphis and the southwestern portion of the state. (If he wins both races, he will have to resign from one of the seats, prompting a special election to replace him.) He has been in politics since 1995, when he was 27 years old, and has framed himself as a Christian family man and a committed husband.
But Taylor’s dual campaign—and his regional reputation—were torn to bits Tuesday when he confessed to sending unsolicited nudes, and then proceeded to brush off the wanton behavior as a simple mistake of his youth.
“As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions,” Taylor told the Scene when asked about the unsolicited nudes allegation. “Whatever story you think you’ve got, my wife is well aware of, and we’ve worked through it a long time ago.”
“My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same,” Taylor added.
One individual that was provided anonymity told the Scene that they received unwelcome nudes from the congressman as recently as 2021—when Taylor was 53.
“All I can tell you is, in the past, I’ve been guilty of being a rounder, back in the day,” Taylor told the Scene.
He did not provide a clear definition for the term “rounder,” even when asked. Instead, he urged the Scene’s reporter to look it up. The digital news outlet noted that “rounder” likely refers to a barfly prone to morally dubious behavior.