GOP Candidate Calls Unsolicited Nudes a “Youthful” Mistake (He Was 53)

But Taylor’s dual campaign—and his regional reputation—were torn to bits Tuesday when he confessed to sending unsolicited nudes, and then proceeded to brush off the wanton behavior as a simple mistake of his youth.

“As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions,” Taylor told the Scene when asked about the unsolicited nudes allegation. “Whatever story you think you’ve got, my wife is well aware of, and we’ve worked through it a long time ago.”

“My God and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same,” Taylor added.