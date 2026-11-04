Democrats Win Senate Majority in Huge Blow to Trump
Democrats have flipped six seats out of Republicans’ hands—with more elections still left.
Democrats have retaken control of the Senate, loosening President Donald Trump’s control on the government.
As of this writing, the Democrats hold 51 seats to Republicans’ 39. Democrats flipped six seats from Republicans this election. There are still 10 seats left to be called.
Democrats have also taken control of the House of Representatives.
Ahead of the midterm elections Tuesday, Republicans held 53 Senate seats to Democrats’ 45, after gaining control of the Senate in a major upset in 2024. Recent polling suggested that the most critical toss-up Senate races would be extremely tight.
While America’s authoritarian era likely won’t end in a day, the results of the Senate midterm elections are a searing indictment of Republicans’ rule and the first two years of Trump’s second term.