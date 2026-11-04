Democrats Win Senate Majority in Huge Blow to Trump

Hamiton’s stunning upset happened in large part thanks to President Trump and the GOP’s record unpopularity. It didn’t hurt that Marshall, a doctor before entering politics, was haunted by his record of suing patients who couldn’t pay their medical bills, sometimes for as little as $101.

Marshall’s low poll numbers had prompted Trump and Vice President JD Vance to campaign for him in the state, which may have hurt his chances even further. Marshall tried to distance himself from some of Trump’s more unpopular policies, criticizing ICE agents in September, but it wasn’t enough. Marshall’s campaign had other missteps, like when he used unapproved pictures of children in an attack ad against Hamilton. Trump also used an antisemitic slur to defend Marshall against the attacks on his patient lawsuits only two weeks before the election.

Ultimately, Hamilton’s moral message won out. At a debate with Marshall in September, the pastor said, “There are 2,000 verses in the Bible that speak to caring for the poor. That is not happening with this man.” Hamilton will join Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who was previously the only other Democratic pastor in the Senate.