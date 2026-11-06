The Question Now Isn’t About Democrats. It’s What Will Republicans Do?
Now that Donald Trump is the lamest of lame ducks, will Republicans finally realize that they have spines and do what’s right for the country?
Everyone is focused, and understandably so, on the question of how aggressive the Democrats will be in investigating President Donald Trump, his administration, and his enablers. But the actual main question that now confronts America in the wake of Tuesday’s Republican bloodbath is a different, and very simple, one. Will elected Republicans recognize the new reality and begin to return to the planet that the rest of us occupy, or will they continue in their supine servility to the man who brought them to this cataclysmic point—and who will do untold damage to this country and world in these next two years if they don’t help rein him in?
Before we start to answer that question, let’s check its premises, because history overflows with people asking the wrong questions. Its premises are two. First, that we have entered a new reality. Have we? And second, is it in fact Trump who is responsible for the Republicans’ cataclysm?
On the first premise, the answer is an emphatic yes. The election results are so overpowering that they transcend mere politics. This is a cultural change. There are moments in politics when you can just feel a dam bursting, when you can just hear a democratic people collectively screaming, We’ve had enough!
I’m old enough to remember, and honest enough to confess, that 1980 was definitely such a moment. It wasn’t even Ronald Reagan’s landslide victory, though that was evidence enough. It was the flipping in the Senate of 12—yes, 12—seats, with numerous old liberal lions like Birch Bayh and Frank Church losing to no-name Republican contenders who were of a new and decidedly more right-wing breed than Washington was accustomed to at the time. I still remember watching the returns that night and thinking, Hmmm. Something is happening out there that I didn’t understand at all.
On the second question, the answer is—well, it’s an even more emphatic yes. Vice President JD Vance can blame the midterm rout on the Iran war. Please, God, let that settle in as the conventional wisdom on the right, because it will doom them to further failure. This bloodletting happened because of Trump: the war, sure, but also the tariffs, the economy, the corruption, ICE detentions and killings, the hiring of his harlequinade of incompetents, the ballroom, the Reflecting Pool—all of it.
Pollsters are paid to settle on one explanation, so they do what confused pols seeking clarity pay them to do. But the world and people’s brains don’t work that way, especially when a leader insists on making us think about him as incessantly as Trump does. Trump, in his unquenchable sleaze, malfeasance, corruption, and economic incompetence, just became too overwhelming for the average voter. Anyone who thinks this sea change was about anything else is lying or stupid.
Very well. We’ve addressed the premises. Now let us return to the question itself. Now that Trump is about as lame as a lame duck can get, will congressional Republicans finally rise up against him in defense of reality?
It’s the most important question of the moment because, tragically, under the rules of the modern media, Republicans will still have more power to stop him than Democrats will. Yes, Democrats will hold the committee gavels, and Democrats will have more power over subpoenas and witness lists and all the rest when it comes to congressional oversight hearings. That’s real power, and they should—and by most accounts will—use it.
But we must presume that Trump will ignore, and will order all his people to ignore, the Democrats’ subpoenas. Think on it: Can you actually picture Stephen Miller, Tom Homan, or Kristi Noem answering a subpoena to traipse up to Capitol Hill to be grilled about, oh, how they got the addresses of the people they rounded up?
I didn’t think so. The same thing goes for Todd Blanche, Pam Bondi, Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump sons, Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, dear old Big Balls, and the rest of the mephitic menagerie.
So they’ll ignore the Democrats. Then the Supreme Court will, I think, say no, you can’t do that. Then they’ll say to the Supreme Court, fine, make us. At that point, congressional Democrats will have to decide whether to have them arrested. If Aaron Sorkin were writing this, they’d do it in a heartbeat. But this is the real world, with the real Democrats we’ve come to know.
And so, we will be looking to Republican senators and House members to pitch in and say something. Twenty Democrats inveighing against Trump’s crimes won’t have the moral force with the mainstream media and with the nonpartisan public that one prominent Republican will carry.
Who might those Republicans be? Overall, my hopes are not high. Here, for example, are the current Republican members of the House Oversight Committee, which will be chaired by California’s Robert Garcia, who has promised an energetic investigative agenda. It’s a pretty grim bestiary. Even so, a few of them (and there will be several new members) will come from districts where they’ll fear losing in 2028, and they may be willing to speak up.
Likewise, a few senators who are up in 2028 from suddenly competitive states might play ball: Ted Budd of North Carolina, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Ashley Moody of Florida, who will be defending her seat again (her narrow victory over Angie Nixon was a special election for Marco Rubio’s old seat). And, finally, some of those who want to run for president in 2028 might seek to distance themselves from Trump.
Those are political calculations. Let’s conclude by talking about plain old right and wrong—a pointless pursuit, I know, when it comes to discussing Republicans, but we should still demand it as a standard.
So we look to the Republican members of the House and Senate, and we ask: Are they chastened? Are they humbled? Have they learned anything? Has this historical humiliation finally taught them that lashing themselves to Trump’s flaccid mast is not only foolish and suicidal, but the wrong thing for America? We’ve been told over and over and over for a decade that in private conversations, they know Trump is a fool and a charlatan and a crook. They’re just afraid of him and his power over the base, and they don’t want a primary.
So we end where we began, with the core question that emerges from this Republican Armageddon. Will congressional Republicans find their spines? Will some of them finally do and say what they know to be right? Will they stop sputtering “I’m not familiar with those remarks” as they duck quickly into the Dirksen Building elevator? If they can’t do that now with their dear leader, the lamest lame duck in American politics since at least Lyndon Johnson in 1968, well, then history will be their judge. And so will the voters come 2028.