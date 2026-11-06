Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

Damning Report Exposes Why Dozens Died in ICE Detention

ICE’s own investigation found its treatment of detained people to be deficient.

ICE agents walk on the sidewalk
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators determined that failing medical care preceded the deaths of 23 immigrants in detention.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained internal reports on the deaths of 29 immigrant detainees who died between January 2025 and January 2026. In the 29 cases the Chronicle reviewed, 23 immigrants died after receiving medical care the agency itself found was deficient.

ICE investigators determined that detention staff “deviated from safe limits of practice,” or “did not provide medical care within safe limits of practice” for the 23 detainees.

In at least eight of the cases, medical staff failed to perform CPR correctly, or at all. In only three of the cases, investigators determined that the deficient medical care did not directly contribute to the person’s death.

The agency continues to insist that there has been no spike in detainee deaths, though 2025 saw the most immigrant detainee deaths since 2003. So far in 2026, 31 immigrants have died in ICE detention.

During President Donald Trump’s second term, ICE has subjected tens of thousands of people—including U.S. citizens, lawful immigrants, and immigrants with no criminal convictions—to overcrowded rooms, unsanitary conditions, and insufficient food and water.

In many cases, immigrants report having been denied adequate medical care. Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff released a report in October 2025 documenting at least “85 credible reports of medical neglect” at U.S. detention centers. In January, ICE announced that it had stopped paying for immigrant detainees to receive health care—and wasn’t planning on paying again for months.

For the Trump administration, the cruelty is part of the point. The Department of Homeland Security even rejected plans to construct immigration detention facilities that were more humane.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Promotes Stephen Miller as He Doubles Down on Extreme Agenda

Donald Trump is refusing to learn a lesson from the elections, which left the Republican Party in shambles.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House and smiles weirdly while Stephen Miller stands beside him and speaks to reporters (not pictured).
Stephen Miller and Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Stephen Miller and Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Stephen Miller will be taking over as White House chief of staff beginning Monday.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Friday afternoon, saying that “Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff—She has done a great job! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Miller, previously the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, is receiving the promotion after serving in both Trump administrations. He is well-known for his hardline, xenophobic, and racist views on immigration, which led to violent and even deadly mass deportation policies in Trump’s second term.

This is a developing story.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

U.S. Hits Awful Measles Record as RFK Jr.’s CDC Hides Death Totals

The U.S. has confirmed its highest number of measles infections since 1991.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a podium
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The U.S. is on the cusp of losing its measles elimination status.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 5,182 measles infections nationwide Friday, the highest case load of the disease that the country has experienced since 1991. Forty-five states have been affected.

But public-facing federal datasets have not kept up with state reporting. The agency has acknowledged just four measles deaths so far this year, while Pennsylvania on its own has reported six. Health agencies in New York and Wisconsin each reported at least one additional death.

Measles hasn’t been a national concern since 2000, when the long-term use of a vaccine proved so effective at minimizing risk and exposure to the disease that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared measles eradicated from the United States. That status is up for reassessment this month. If it’s determined that a singular viral strain has circulated the country for 12 months, the U.S. will no longer qualify for the label.

The virus’s dormancy has been challenged by anti-vaxers, who have opted against medicating their children in fear that vaccinations could cause autism (a thoroughly debunked conspiracy). One such conspiracist, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has refused to combat the ensuing measles outbreak with vetted science—instead, he has issued guidance that the illness can be treated by simple vitamins.

In April, Kennedy fell short of offering a full-throated endorsement of the MMR vaccine that has historically been used to treat measles, telling CBS News that his agency was focused on finding treatments for unvaccinated individuals while falsely claiming that the jab had not been “safety tested” and was not effective for long-term prevention. As of 2025, there are no known effective treatments or cures for measles other than vaccine prevention.

The return of historically eradicated diseases is thanks to a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of giving their children autism. The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

But America’s is not the first measles response that Kennedy has bungled. Under Kennedy’s stewardship, the anti-vax nonprofit Children’s Health Defense had its own questionable history with the disease. Preceding a deadly measles outbreak on Samoa in 2019, the organization spread rampant misinformation about the efficacy of vaccines throughout the nation, sending the island’s vaccination rate plummeting from the 60–70 percent range to just 31 percent, according to Mother Jones. That year, the country reported 5,707 cases of measles as well as 83 measles-related deaths, the majority of which were children under the age of five.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Democrats Put Tech Giants That Courted Trump at the Top of Target List

Democrats have a plan to use their power in Congress to go after all of Trump’s tech buddies.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, President Trump, and others speaking to reporters outside the White House.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, with President Donald Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and others following a meeting on artificial intelligence at the White House, on September 29
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, with President Donald Trump, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and others following a meeting on artificial intelligence at the White House, on September 29

Democrats are eyeing investigations into some of America’s largest corporations that tried to curry favor with President Trump. 

The Washington Post reports that now that Democrats won back control of Congress, they are planning to probe powerful entities in Wall Street and Silicon Valley, and the first targets could be Apple, Meta, and Elon Musk and all of his companies. 

The House is already preparing to investigate how President Trump used Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, according to the Post. House Democrats are also looking at Apple’s hosting of tracking apps used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and at Meta for demanding that local governments sign nondisclosure agreements regarding data centers. 

Corporate lawyers in Washington, D.C., are scrambling to meet with corporate executives to offer advice on the impending high-profile public investigations. Many firms are preparing pitches to attract Musk as a client, as he is not only the world’s richest man, but also holds billions in government contracts, has a close relationship with Trump, and led the disastrous Department of Government Efficiency initiative.  

One lawyer at a major D.C. firm told executives in a private online meeting Thursday that “this is a new era.”

“If your company is caught up in this oversight, it’s likely to be much more highly publicized,” the lawyer said, according to the Post. 

Dozens of corporations and CEOs donated to Trump’s transition fund, his inauguration fund, and his White House ballroom project. Where that once may have protected them from regulations and investigations from the Trump administration, with this new Congress, the opposite is true. Trump also made millions investing in many companies and publicly praised companies that did him favors. 

“Lawyer up,” wrote Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, the next chair of the House Oversight Committee, in a brief statement on election night. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Stunning Map Shows Just How Much the Country Swung Left in Elections

Practically everything is blue.

People celebrate at a Democratic election night party in Arizona
An election night party in Arizona
Cassidy Araiza/Bloomberg/Getty Images
An election night party in Arizona

Want to see just how far left the United States shifted in Tuesday’s midterm elections? Look no further.

A map produced by Ground News using data from civicAPI showed just how far each U.S. county’s margin moved from the 2024 presidential election to the 2026 House vote. A whopping 94 percent of U.S. counties shifted left in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Screenshot of an Instagram post
Screenshot/Ground News

Jurisdictions in all 50 states reported an average 13-point shift toward Democratic House candidates. No state showed an overall shift toward the Republicans in the House, although there were a handful of districts that moved right.

The states that showed the largest shifts toward Democratic House candidates were New Jersey, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The states that saw the smallest leftward shifts were South Dakota, Vermont, and Oregon.

The map indicated that even in states where Democratic candidates did not win, such as West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky, there were still heavy leftward shifts among voters.

Voters under 30 swung sharply toward the Democratic Party, according to the AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters across all 50 states. Republicans appeared to lose most—if not all—of President Donald Trump’s gains with Hispanic and Black voters in 2024. Moderate and lower income voters also turned up to support Democratic candidates.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington