Happy 100th Birthday, Henry Kissinger
Still a war criminal
One hundred years.
More years than many of us may be so fortunate to have on earth, a place where every minute, every day we have can significantly impact the time others have on earth too.
For years, outlets and writers have defended, sought to explain or complicate, and even hailed Henry Kissinger and his legacy.
Today, we remember all the minutes, all the days lost, from all the days Kissinger has lived and still has to come.
Happy 100th birthday, Henry Kissinger. You have a lot to answer for.