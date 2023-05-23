Matt Gaetz Admits Republicans Are Holding America “Hostage” Over Debt Ceiling
The Florida representative literally said the quiet part out loud.
Representative Matt Gaetz is being transparent: these debt limit talks are really just about holding the government (and America) “hostage.”
On Tuesday, Gaetz told Semafor’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig that his “conservative colleagues for the most part support Limit, Save, Grow, and they don’t feel like we should negotiate with our hostage.”
Bear in mind that “Limit, Save, Grow,” involves instating work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps, reducing newly-introduced funding for the Internal Revenue Service that has already led to massively faster call times for Americans, repealing green energy programs, and blocking Biden from relieving 43 million Americans from crippling student debt.
According to Gaetz, the Republicans are still steadfast in their position that they will only agree to raise the debt ceiling—something they did three times under twice-impeached criminally indicted and liable for sexual abuse former President Donald Trump—if Democrats agree to cut all these programs that millions of Americans benefit from.
Republicans also want to offer even more favors to fossil fuel companies than they already receive. In other words, Republicans want to make America worse off on the global energy stage, and worse off as a leader in fighting the inordinately costly (financially and existentially) ongoing threat of climate disaster already ravaging the country.
Gaetz also revealed the quiet part out loud to Zeballos-Roig, about how Republicans have been approaching the debt limit back-and-forth in general. “I believe the one-person motion to vacate has given us the best version of Speaker McCarthy and I think he’s doing a good job.”
McCarthy, by relenting to the furthest extreme members of his caucus while trying to become speaker, agreed to terms that has made it such that those extreme members can continue to dictate the terms and pace of whether the United States will avoid default and potential catastrophic recession.