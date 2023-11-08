Chants of “Crime Family” Greet Ivanka Trump at Courthouse

The oldest Trump daughter was still called to testify about the Trump Organization’s business practices, though. As she walked up to the courthouse, a crowd of protesters began to chant, “Crime family!”

JUST IN: Ivanka Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, where she is expected to testify in her father's $250 million civil fraud case.



Follow live updates on the trial: https://t.co/b8X69xG3mz pic.twitter.com/gMcWUW196c — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2023

Trump did not acknowledge the protesters, who continued to chant as she entered the building. Once she took the stand, she promptly had to explain an email exchange that undermined her family’s entire defense.

James accused Donald Trump and his allies of fraudulently inflating the value of their real estate assets to get more favorable terms on bank loans. She alleges that Trump claimed his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan was three times its actual size and worth $327 million. No New York City apartment has ever sold for that much.