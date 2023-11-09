“You’re Just Scum”: Nikki Haley Lashes Out After Swipe at Her Daughter
The Republican presidential debate is getting messy.
Things got a little heated in Miami-Dade County Wednesday night as Republican presidential candidates began dropping bombs on one another.
During a segment of the debate focused on possible national security threats posed by TikTok, Vivek Ramaswamy thought it wise to dunk on former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s daughter.
“In the last debate, she made fun of me for joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your own family first,” Ramaswamy said.
“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley slapped back, leaning over her lectern to draw eye contact with the entrepreneur.
The crowd booed the rest of Ramaswamy’s answer, though they weren’t loud enough to cut out Haley’s last jab at the biotech millionaire.
“You’re just scum,” she said, rolling her eyes.