Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Joe Biden Be Charged With Treason
The Republican lawmaker isn’t interested in just impeachment anymore.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accused President Joe Biden of treason, just hours after appearing to commit sedition herself.
Greene first raised the allegation during a Tuesday podcast interview, when she said Republicans should expand their Biden impeachment efforts to include undocumented immigration.
“I’m starting to think impeachment is not enough. I think these people should be held accountable for treason over what is happening at our southern border,” Greene said.
Treason is defined as “the betrayal of one’s own country by attempting to overthrow the government through waging war against the state or materially aiding its enemies.” Allowing migrants over the border doesn’t really seem to qualify.
Nonetheless, Greene doubled down on her treason accusation Wednesday, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Joe Biden is guilty of treason and the Democrat Party has opened a door they should have NEVER opened.”
“They should be forced to live by their own rules,” she wrote.
Except the leg she’s standing on was weakened somewhat by the fact that, just six hours earlier, Greene had called for a “national divorce” on X.
This isn’t the first time Greene has called for a national divorce. She first spewed the far-right rhetoric in February, saying the United States needs to “separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”
Just a few days later, she went even further. During an interview on Fox News, Greene claimed America was heading toward a civil war.