Airline Fees Are Capitalism, and By God Marjorie Taylor Greene Loves Them!

Joe Biden using his power as president to demand kids eat free at all restaurants too?



Why don’t you do your job and CLOSE THE BORDER instead of pandering for votes!!! https://t.co/doVFUuRYRw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2024

Nevermind that Greene’s own party is at fault for the lack of a border deal, as GOP leadership has spent months systematically killing any possibility of an agreement. On Sunday, the Senate unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan agreement to address security at the U.S.-Mexico border, offering exactly the kind of bill that Republicans had been requesting. And yet House Speaker Mike Johnson said the package would be “dead on arrival” in the lower chamber. Greene also rejected the 370-page deal just hours after it was announced, alleging that anyone who supports it must be a foreign agent.

“House Republicans have to decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to keep playing politics with the border? I’ve made my decision. I’m ready to solve the problem. I’m ready to secure the border. And so are the American people,” Biden said in a statement on Monday.