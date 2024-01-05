Skip Navigation
Ohio’s GOP Governor Vetoed an Anti-Trans Bill. Then, He Made It Worse.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine got a lot of credit when vetoing an anti-trans bill from his own party. But pay attention to what came next.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Friday that will immediately ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors within the state, making Ohio the second state in the nation to ban the procedure.

DeWine’s decision comes about a week after the Republican governor vetoed a bill that would have banned all gender-affirming care for minors, from surgeries to hormone blockers. But then, after the rest of his party threatened to override his veto, DeWine did something unexpected. He went above and beyond the original bill, restricting some access to gender-affirming care for adults as well.

Under the new set of administrative rules, both minors and adults seeking any gender-affirming care will require sign-offs by multidisciplinary teams. That team could include (but is not limited to) an endocrinologist, a bioethicist, and a psychiatrist, DeWine explained during a news conference on Friday. The new rules will be enforced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“Candidly, which I expressed a week ago, I am concerned that there could be fly-by-night providers, clinics that might be dispensing medication to adults with no counseling and no basic standards to assure quality care,” DeWine said.

Trans adults will also have to undergo a “lengthy” period of mental health counseling before seeking care.

The new steep barrier of entry—which is not required in most states across the nation—will likely tack on incredible medical expenses, only further limiting access to what is often viewed as life-saving care for transgender individuals.

It’s not clear why DeWine suddenly had a change of heart and decided to expand restrictions on gender-affirming care to Ohioans of all ages.

Last week, DeWine spoke vocally in support of trans rights, saying he heard the cries of parents with transgender children before making the decision to veto the previous Republican bill.

“I’ll never forget what so many of them told me. They said, ‘Governor, but for this, my child would be dead by now. My child would have committed suicide,” DeWine told local news outlet WTRF.

/
/

Here Are the 7 Most Heinous Things Wayne LaPierre Said As NRA Leader

Wayne LaPierre has resigned as longtime chief of the NRA. Here’s a look back at some of the deranged things he said while leading the gun rights group.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Wayne LaPierre resigned Friday as head of the National Rifle Association, after more than 30 years at the powerful gun lobby’s helm.

Although LaPierre cited health reasons, his exit—scheduled for the end of the month—comes as he and three other current and former NRA leaders face trial for a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James. James accused the group in 2020 of violating nonprofit laws and misusing millions of dollars from the NRA to pay for extravagant lifestyles for themselves.

Here’s a look back at seven of the most outlandish things LaPierre has said.

1. He said the only thing that can stop a shooter is more guns.

Just one week after the tragic Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, LaPierre insisted that there was no point in trying to pass restrictions on gun access. “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” he said.

2. He said gun restrictions won’t stop school shootings.

“We can’t lose precious time debating legislation that won’t work,” he said in his post-Sandy Hook speech. “I call on Congress today to act immediately to appropriate whatever is necessary to put armed officers in every single school in this nation.”

But as the country saw almost a decade later, the presence of police officers on campus did not prevent the shootings in Parkland, Florida, or Uvalde, Texas.

3. He said women are only free if they can own a gun.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, LaPierre said that Hillary Clinton didn’t actually care about women because she supported gun control laws.

“All of America’s women, you aren’t free if you aren’t free to defend yourself,” he said. “If President Obama, Hillary Clinton or anyone else denies you that right, they don’t really care about you at all.”

4. He said guns are necessary because “Latin American gangs” have taken over the U.S.

In a 2013 op-ed for The Daily Caller, widely criticized for its racist undertones, LaPierre justified gun rights on the premise that “Latin American drug gangs have invaded every city of significant size in the United States.”

Blaming Latin American immigrants, or gangs, was a popular talking point for LaPierre. In 2018, just a week after the Parkland shooting, LaPierre fully embraced xenophobia as he accused Democrats of passing ineffective laws.

“Their laws don’t stop illegal criminals from crossing our borders every single day,” he said, as if gun control was thus completely unnecessary.

5. He did not see the irony of his own words.

“It should not be easier for a madman to shoot up a school than a bank or a jewelry store of some Hollywood gala,” LaPierre said during that 2018 speech, not seeming to realize he had just advocated for gun control.

6. He pushed antisemitic conspiracy theories.

In the same speech, LaPierre fell back on a favorite Republican talking point: blaming prominent Jewish people for the world’s problems. He claimed that socialism was on the rise in the U.S. thanks to “the social engineering and the billions of people like George Soros and Michael Bloomberg.”

7. He said all pro-gun control politicians should be afraid to go to bed at night.

The NRA’s annual 2023 convention took place in April, on the anniversary of one of the deadliest mass shootings in the city’s history and just weeks after two major mass shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky.

During his speech, LaPierre issued a casual threat. “Gun-hating politicians should never go to bed unafraid of what this association and all of our millions of members can do to their political careers,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

/
/

Florida Officially Has the Signatures to Put Abortion on the Ballot

Florida could soon become the next state to protect abortion rights—if Republicans don’t get in the way.

John Parra/Getty Images/MoveOn
An abortion rights activist in holds a sign in support of abortion at a protest in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida abortion advocates got one step closer on Friday to putting access to the procedure on the state’s ballot in November, even as Republicans continue to try and block them.

Advocates needed to collect at least 891,523 valid signatures before February 1 to get the measure on the ballot. As of Friday, the Florida Division of Elections has verified 911,112 signatures—and more could come. Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group that helped organize the statewide signature collection, says they have gathered 1.4 million signatures.

The amendment would allow abortion access up until viability, or when the fetus can survive outside the uterus. This is generally estimated to happen at around 24 weeks.

Florida currently bans abortion after 15 weeks. That law went before the state Supreme Court in September. If the court upholds the law, then an even more restrictive measure banning abortion at six weeks—before most people know they are pregnant—will go into effect. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the hugely unpopular bill in April.

If the abortion amendment makes it onto the ballot, then it has a strong chance of winning. Florida requires 60 percent of voters to support amending the state constitution. A February study by the Public Religion Research Institute found that 64 percent of Floridians believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases—more than enough to defeat the state’s minimum threshold. In fact, a good chunk of the petition signatures came from Republican voters.

That has Republican leaders running scared. State Attorney General Ashley Moody, a DeSantis ally, has asked the Florida Supreme Court to disqualify the amendment. She argues the language is misleading, claiming that the use of the word “viability” could have multiple meanings. The state’s high court will hear arguments on February 7.

In November, state Republican Representative Rick Roth quietly introduced a measure to raise the threshold for ballot initiatives to 66.7 percent of votes—just above the definite level of support for abortion access in Florida. The measure has not left the committee, and it’s unclear how far it will actually go. Roth introduced a similar measure in 2022 that easily passed the state House, but it failed in the Senate.

But even if Roth’s bill fails again, it’s a sign of just how far Republicans are willing to go to block people from voting on abortion access. Ballot initiatives have led to multiple major abortion rights wins, even in otherwise deep-red states. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, multiple Republican-led states have put the question of abortion on the ballot—and every single time, voters choose to dramatically increase protections.

/
/

New York Attorney General Wants to Hit Trump Where It Hurts

Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial could prove costlier than he anticipated.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial to penalize the former president to the tune of $370 million on Friday—$120 million more than originally requested—arguing that Trump showed on the stand he had gained that much through unlawful conduct.

James is also requesting that the real estate mogul receive what could potentially prove as the most costly penalty of them all: a total ban from participating in New York’s real estate market.

The penalty request came in a post-trial brief filed Friday by the New York attorney general, who sued Trump for $250 million in 2022 for overinflating his net worth to obtain favorable bank loans.

Attorneys will make their closing arguments in the trial next week.

Trump’s bank fraud trial has regularly grabbed headlines since it began in earnest in September 2023, mainly thanks to his inflammatory social media posts about Judge Arthur Engoron and his staff, which resulted in harassment of Engoron’s law clerks and a stunning gag order and several fines against the former president.

Engoron has said he will try to issue a ruling on the case by the end of the month.

/
/

Florida Republicans Introduce the Most Terrifying Assault on Trans Rights Yet

The bill would change legal recognition of trans people in the state—and it actually has a chance of passing thanks to Florida’s Republican trifecta.

Leonardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

Florida is on the precipice of its latest prohibition against the LGBTQ community, this time proposing legislation that would end all legal recognition of trans persons living in the state. The bill would also effectively cease the issuance of driver’s licenses to trans people—unless they comply with signing a “biological sex affidavit” that confirms their sex assigned at birth.

Should the bill pass the state government’s Republican trifecta, it would effectively force all trans Floridians to carry documentation that outs them, even if it contradicts identifying documents from other states or the federal government—like passports or birth certificates—that may recognize a person’s preferred gender.

“The department may not issue an original or replacement driver license or identification card that specifies a person’s sex as different from that specified on the person’s original certificate of live birth,” reads H.B. 1233.

“The department must require an applicant to sign an affidavit certifying that the sex specified on the application submitted for a new or replacement driver license or identification card is identical to that specified on the applicant’s original certificate of live birth,” it continues. “If the applicant determines that the applicant made a false attestation, the department must revoke his or her driver license or identification card.”

The bill, introduced by Florida Representative Dean Black, also seeks to change the legal definition of “sex” and “gender” in such a way that excludes trans identities from all state legislation, and requires all vital statistics collected by the state to match a person’s sex assigned at birth, effectively making it impossible to track hate crimes against trans people in the Sunshine State.

Despite the fact that anti-trans legislation does nothing for a populace other than restrict the rights of an already marginalized group of people, Florida’s government has been on a tirade to choke and chip away at every iota of aid and comfort available to the trans community—which, by the way, constitutes just five percent of all young people in America and collectively less than two percent of the U.S. population over the age of 30, according to data by the Pew Research Center.

In November, Florida Representative Ryan Chamberlin proposed a bill that would abolish LGBTQ nonprofits, prohibiting the distribution of state funds to any contractor or organization that considers an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation. It is currently in committee.

And in 2022, the state angered educators across the nation by enacting a restrictive “Don’t Say Gay” law, which made it illegal for elementary school and later high school teachers in Florida public schools to mention sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.

/
/

Here’s the Proof That Team Trump Directly Helped Michigan’s Fake Electors

New campaign emails reveal how closely the Trump campaign was involved in the attempt to overthrow Michigan’s 2020 election results.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign team actively helped organize the scheme to use fake electors to falsely claim he won Michigan during the 2020 election.

Internal campaign emails obtained by The Detroit News reveal just how extensive Trump’s involvement was in the plot. The messages show Trump’s campaign staff helped organize the state Republican Party meeting that resulted in the fake electors. Trump’s team also tried to mail the document falsely certifying he had won Michigan to then-Vice President Mike Pence and the National Archives.

Joe Biden won Michigan in 2020 with 50.6 percent of the vote. When it became clear he would lose, a Trump campaign employee allegedly tried to start a riot at the TCF Center in Detroit, where ballots were being counted, to stop the vote count.

After Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Republicans in Michigan and six other highly contested states launched attempts to overturn the results. GOP operatives signed certificates falsely stating they were the state’s Electoral College representatives and tried to claim that Trump had won their state.

Michigan Republican leaders publicly insisted the fake electors were just there to ensure that Trump could be certified as president in a timely manner should the courts overturn the 2020 election. Every single one of Trump’s legal challenges to the election was thrown out.

But the recently revealed campaign emails show that Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who came up with the fake elector plan, told Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn that the actual goal was to boost the conspiracy the election had been rigged. Doing so could eventually “void the results” showing Biden had won.

Trump lawyer John Eastman, who took over the plan from Chesebro, explained separately that “if Biden is simply held to under 270 by virtue of electoral votes not being counted (even though ‘appointed’), or by virtue of a switch to legislature-certified electors, then the election gets thrown to the House.”

“If the Republicans there hold true and vote with their state delegations, Trump should win a bare majority of the states.”

In addition to helping organize the fake elector scheme, Trump’s campaign staff also took it upon themselves to get the fake certificate to Washington. Emails show that campaign staffer Shawn Flynn led the meeting on December 14, 2020, during which the fake electors signed a certificate. Flynn was also in charge of mailing the certificate to Pence, who oversaw the electoral vote count.

When Flynn asked if he should pick a certain mailing class, Trump’s director of Election Day operations Mike Roman replied, “Choose the fastest.”

But it soon became unclear whether the certificate would make it. The fake documents from Michigan and Wisconsin got stuck in the mail, and Trump campaign staffers rushed to fly the certificates to Washington themselves. They even considered chartering a private jet to make it in time to block the legitimate certification.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people in July with felonies for pretending to be 2020 electors. The accused include state Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock and state Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden.

Three states have issued charges for fake elector schemes. Nevada charged six Republicans, including the state GOP chair, in early December. In Georgia, the Fulton County district attorney has charged some fake electors as part of her larger indictment against Trump. The former president and his allies have been indicted in the Peach State for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

There is also an investigation into the fake elector scheme in Arizona. Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, 10 Republicans who posed as fake electors settled a lawsuit over their actions in December. Under the agreement, the Republicans acknowledged that Biden had won the state and promised not to serve as electors in 2024 or any other election where Trump is on the ballot.

The other states where Republicans tried to overthrow the results—New York and Pennsylvania—have yet to publicly announce whether they will probe the fake elector plot.

/
/

Republican Congressman Complains His Party Has “Nothing” to Campaign On

Representative Andy Biggs made a startling admission on national TV.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

If Congress doesn’t work out for Representative Andy Biggs, he may have a future writing campaign ads … for Democrats. The Arizona Republican admitted his party has accomplished “nothing” while in control of the House.

During a Thursday appearance on Newsmax, Biggs acknowledged the “embarrassing” truth: The GOP hasn’t managed to get anything done since taking control of the House of Representatives in 2022.

“We have nothing, in my opinion, we have nothing to go out there and campaign on, Chris!” Biggs told host Chris Salcedo. “It’s embarrassing!”

Salcedo echoed the sentiment: “The Republican Party in the congressional majority has zero accomplishments.”

The 118th Congress has passed just two dozen bills in its two-year session. Previous congresses have typically passed between 300 and 450 laws. Even when Republicans controlled both chambers under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, those sessions still managed to pass more than 70 laws.

Most of the current congressional session has been taken up instead by Republican in-fighting that resulted in two separate tortuous rounds of voting for a speaker. First in January 2022 for Kevin McCarthy and then again in October 2023 after McCarthy was ousted for making too many deals with Democrats.

Biggs is partially to blame for the lack of accomplishments, though. A member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, Biggs ran against McCarthy for speaker, contributing to the dragged-out chamber vote.

Biggs has repeatedly blocked budget bills, claiming he wants to decrease government spending but really helping push the U.S. dangerously close to a shutdown multiple times over the course of 2023. He also voted to oust McCarthy as speaker, plunging the House into chaos as the chamber scrambled to elect a new leader.

This is now at least the second time a Republican has publicly called out the GOP for getting nothing done. Texas Representative Chip Roy excoriated his colleagues in November during a House session.

“One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did,” Roy said. “One!”

“Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides well, ‘I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”

/
/

Trump Calls Out Another Election-Stealer—and It’s Not Joe Biden

Donald Trump is already sowing claims of election fraud.

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” brand apparently worked so well for the former president’s prospects that his campaign has decided to use it again, this time copying and pasting the phrase into a GOP primary flier.

But now, Trump has a new target: Ron DeSantis.

The flier, which flooded mailboxes in Iowa, accuses DeSantis of attempting to “rig” the Iowa GOP primary.

“Stop the fraud. Reject DeSantis on January 15,” the flier reads, including a quote from Trump that claims, “When you swamp them with enough votes, there’s a point at which they can only cheat so much.”

The charge stems from an interview in which DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis, urged voters from around the nation to help their cause, claiming that “you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” though “participate” does not necessarily translate to “vote.”

The baseless accusation of more voter fraud comes as a sign of weakness, not strength, as Trump prepares to square up against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the fast-approaching Republican primary. While Trump has led his competitors by a startling margin since the campaign began—and by nearly 50 percentage points at the time of publication—the pair do pose a serious if unconventional threat, particularly as the former president contends with several states removing him from the GOP ballot entirely on the basis of violating the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment.

/
/

Nikki Haley Really Just Used the “Black Friends” Card to Defend Herself

Nikki Haley keeps digging herself into a bigger hole.

Nikki Haley
Sophie Park/Bloomberg/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley tried to explain away her recent failure to mention slavery when describing the cause of the Civil War and instead used one of the oldest “I’m not racist” lines in the book.

Last month, Haley forgot to mention slavery when asked about the cause of the Civil War, but during Thursday night’s town hall, she said it’s only because she grew up in the South, where slavery doesn’t need to be mentioned. Also, she used to have a lot of Black friends growing up.

“Chris Christie, though, said you came out and gave that answer not because you’re in his words ‘dumb or racist,’ but because you’re unwilling to offend anyone by telling the truth. What do you say to that?” CNN anchor Erin Burnett asked Haley, referring to her recent Civil War gaffe.

“What I will tell you is that Chris Christie is from New Jersey,” Haley said after commenting that she’s never afraid to offend. “I should have said slavery right off the bat, but if you grow up in South Carolina, literally in second and third grade you learn about slavery. You grow up and you have—you know, I had Black friends growing up. It’s a very talked about thing. We have a big history in South Carolina when it comes to, you know, slavery, when it comes to all the things that happen with the Civil War, all that.”

“I was over—I was thinking past slavery and talking about the lesson that we would learn going forward,” the former U.N. ambassador added. “I shouldn’t have done that.”

“I knew half of South Carolinians saw the Confederate flag as heritage and tradition. The other half of South Carolinians saw it as slavery and hate. My job wasn’t to judge either side,” Haley continued, noting that “a leader doesn’t decide who’s right.”

The defense mode train of thought comes after a controversial campaign town hall held in North Conway, New Hampshire, last month, where the typically expedient politico stumbled and fumbled her way through answering what would better be likened to a middle school quiz question than a real stumper.

“What was the cause of the United States Civil War?” asked one audience member.

“Well, don’t come with an easy question,” the former South Carolina governor threw back before embarking on a response that made even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comment “yikes.”

“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms, and what people could and couldn’t do,” Haley said at the time.

“I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are,” Haley added. “And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people. Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life. They don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be a part of your life.”

Recent polling numbers have suggested that Haley could prove quite a challenge to the former president’s bid for the White House. A recent survey out of New Hampshire by the American Research Group predicted a Trump GOP primary win by a margin of just four percent—currying 37 percent of the Republican vote against potential runner-up Nikki Haley with 33 percent.

/
/

Trump Lawyer Has a Not So Subtle Warning for Brett Kavanaugh

Alina Habba is sending a signal to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, as Trump’s legal troubles begin to pile up.

Anna Watts/The New York Times/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba appeared to suggest that certain Supreme Court justices owe her former boss for their jobs and should therefore rule in his favor.

Habba, who seems to have a habit of saying things that are bad for the legitimacy of Trump’s case, appeared on Fox News Thursday night to discuss Trump being disqualified from the Colorado and Maine 2024 primary ballots. Trump has appealed the Maine decision, an indication he intends to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“I think it should be a slam dunk in the Supreme Court. I have faith in them,” Habba told host Sean Hannity. “People like Kavanaugh, who the president fought for, who the president went through hell to get into place. He’ll step up, those people will step up.”

“Not because they’re pro-Trump, but because they’re pro-law, because they’re pro-fairness. And the law on this is very clear.”

Habba was referring specifically to Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearing was rocked by multiple sexual assault allegations. After a lengthy process, made especially painful by coming so soon after the #MeToo movement began, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the court. Trump did not actually do anything to help Kavanaugh except complain a lot on X, formerly Twitter.

As for Habba’s claim that the “law on this is very clear,” it actually isn’t. That’s why the Supreme Court might need to weigh in on the issue of Trump’s eligibility.

Trump was disqualified from the primary ballots in Colorado and Maine after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine secretary of state determined in December that he had engaged in insurrection and was therefore constitutionally ineligible to run for president.

Dozens of similar cases are either ongoing or already decided in other states—and some of the outcomes have been the complete opposite. The secretaries of state in Michigan, Minnesota, and California have all determined that Trump will remain on their presidential ballots.

Multiple legal scholars have urged the justices to resolve the issue and provide a single rule for all states, instead of having a messy mix of some state ballots with Trump’s name and some without. It’s unclear how the Supreme Court will rule, though. Many of the justices, including some appointed by Trump, are hardline textualists and could actually rule that the Fourteenth Amendment applies to Trump, disqualifying him.

