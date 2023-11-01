Republican Senator Blocks Judicial Nominations Because … Trump?

“I object to this because we are living in a banana republic where the president is using his Department of Justice to go after his chief political rival, the person he will appear on the ballot with, in about a year,” Vance said on Wednesday.

No more banana republic stuff from Joe Biden. So long as he goes after his political opponents, I will hold nominations to the Department of “Justice” pic.twitter.com/Tfc3d69ind — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 1, 2023

At stake are the nominations of Rebecca Lutzko to the Northern District of Vance’s home state of Ohio and April Perry to the Northern District of Illinois—both of whom Vance thinks are worthy sacrifices for an opportunity to kowtow to Trump.



“If the Department of Justice will use these nominations for law instead of politics, I am happy to end this whole policy,” Vance added.