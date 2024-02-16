Trump Is Not Okay. Here’s What He Posted After That $350 Million Fine.
The former president is facing a whopping fine in his civil fraud trial, and he... is posting some weird things.
Moments after Donald Trump got walloped with a $354 million financial penalty and banned from operating businesses in New York for committing real estate-related bank fraud, he took to Truth Social to complain about… a 2017 photo that makes him look fat.
For no clear reason, Trump brought the doctored photo, which depicts Trump’s face on an image of professional golfer and Trump supporter John Daly, back into the limelight.
“The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left,” Trump wrote. “These are despicable people, but everyone knows that. The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference. Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!”
Fake news, according to Trump, anyway, is apparently anything that makes him look bad. Over the last several days, Trump has repeatedly posted his own, legitimately fake news, trimming and editing articles from various publications to remove any negative mentions regarding him and any positive mentions of his campaign rival, President Joe Biden.
But that wasn’t all that was on Trump’s mind Friday afternoon. He also posted that he was looking forward to attending a sneaker convention in Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, at least his campaign staff seemed to recognize the truly dire straits Trump is in.
His campaign wasted no time in cashing in on the devastating comeuppance, asking his supporters to give him their cash.
“We need a MASSIVE PEACEFUL PUSHBACK right here, right now,” Trump’s fundraising website read after being updated to include a mention of his court loss. “Before the end of the day, I’m calling on ONE MILLION PRO-TRUMP Patriots to chip in and proudly say: END THE WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP!
“Only with your support can we STOP these people from DESTROYING our country. I know with you by my side, WE WILL WIN!” it concluded, before prompting for minimum donations of $20.24, or $47 “if you think Donald J. Trump is the greatest president of all time.”
In his ruling on Friday, New York Justice Arthur Engoron noted that Trump and his associates “lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”
“They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again,” the judge added.
This story has been updated.