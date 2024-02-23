Why Was a New Orleans Magician Behind that Anti-Biden NH Robocall?

They say a magician never reveals his tricks, but Paul Carpenter is ready to reveal this one: the New Orleans-based illusionist says a Democratic consultant affiliated with the Dean Phillips presidential campaign paid him to make a digitally manipulated recording of Joe Biden.

The weekend before the New Hampshire primary, New Hampshire Democrats received a robocall that used a digitally faked recording of the president to urge them to “save” their votes and not write Biden’s name on their ballots. Biden ultimately won the Democratic primary through a write-in campaign.