Lauren Boebert Fans Say They Ditched Her After Bizarre Facebook Photos
The Colorado representative has managed to push everyone away, even her former volunteers.
Representative Lauren Boebert hasn’t alienated just potential voters. She has also pushed away her former campaign volunteers, who feel the congresswoman used them just to get power.
Things haven’t been going well for the Colorado Republican lately, whose public image has taken a major hit since she and a date were caught on security footage groping each other during a performance of Beetlejuice. The scandal is a major reason why Boebert is struggling to gain popularity in her new district.
But trouble began to brew long before Beetlejuice, a former Boebert volunteer told The Washington Post.
“She has a bad reputation with her volunteers at this point,” Savannah Wolfson said in a story published Monday. “She just kind of uses you and then leaves.”
Wolfson said that she and some of her friends had noticed last year that Boebert was sharing many “weird” photos on Facebook. It looked like the representative, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband in May, was “constantly at frat parties.”
One of Wolfson’s friends texted Boebert to warn her to be careful about her choices and her posts. Boebert “just responded with a kissy face emoji,” Wolfson said—but it felt more like a kiss off.
It seemed as if Boebert was saying “Bye, bitch” to the people who had helped get her elected, Wolfson said.
Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, announced in December that she was moving and would run for election in the 4th district. She billed the move as a necessary fresh start for herself and her sons following her divorce.
While the 4th is a GOP stronghold and will likely send a Republican to Congress, there’s no guarantee that that Republican will be Boebert. As of late February, only a third of Republican primary voters said they backed the MAGA lawmaker.
Boebert’s fellow candidates have repeatedly slammed her for carpetbagging, and many voters expressed serious skepticism over her ability to represent their district well and over her personal character—something brought further into doubt by her former volunteers’ revelations.
“I don’t appreciate, as a Christian, people saying they’re Christian to get your vote and then turning out to be a lowlife, and now I just kind of think of her as a lowlife,” Judy Scofield, a retired university employee, said in February.