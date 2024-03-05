MAGA Is Now Losing Its Mind Over a Doritos Boycott, Because of Course
The far-right has set its sight on a new target in its anti-woke boycott crusade.
For conservatives, it can be difficult keeping up the latest outrages. Yesterday, it was Chik-fil-A and Target. Today, the cultural criminal du jour is tortilla chip brand Doritos.
Yes, right-wingers are angry about nacho chips thanks to the chip brand’s Spain division partnership with transgender activist and singer Samantha Hudson, a native of the European country. Many on the right are calling for a boycott of Doritos, similar to the one of Bud Light, which became a target of conservatives and transphobes last year after hiring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador.
Notable right wing accounts such as End Wokeness and Chaya Raichik (better known as Libs of TikTok) have gotten in on the action, claiming that Hudson has tweeted about abusing minors and has made pro-pedophile statements. Hudson claimed in a 2023 interview that she herself has been sexually abused.
Whether it’s Doritos, Frosted Flakes, Bud Light, or any number of businesses that decide to honor diversity and the LGBTQ+ community, the far–right is running out of things to eat and places to shop these days, and even trying to start their own economy, with questionable results.
Hudson and Doritos Spain have not responded to the attacks.