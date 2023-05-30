Conservatives Are Now Boycotting Chick-fil-A for Not Being Homophobic Enough

We have a problem.



Chick-Fil-A just hired a VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.



This is bad. Very bad.



I don’t want to have to boycott.



Are we going to have to boycott? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 30, 2023

“It’s only a matter of time until they start putting tranny semen in the frosted lemonade at this point,” Mannarino continued, making up a very odd scenario. Mannarino tweeted his fears while linking to Chick-fil-A’s diversity, equity, and inclusion page, where the company highlights its efforts to create a culture of belonging, invest in scholarship funds, and fight hunger.

Mannarino later posted a video—sporting sunglasses on a nice-looking balcony in Miami—insisting that he is “not mad.” (After all, he says, “I’m chilling, drinking a glass of wine on a nice afternoon.”) But he went on to claim that DEI programs are the real racism and that it’s not crazy for him to say Chick-fil-A will put “tranny semen in the frosted lemonade” because Bud Light is already apparently doing that.

Mannarino’s posts have incited an uproar among far-right online users, from noted conspiracy-peddler Stew Peters to self-proclaimed “moderate” Tim Pool.