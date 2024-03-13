Here Are the Only Representatives Who Voted Against the TikTok Ban
The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a bill that could ban TikTok. Here are the few members of Congress who opposed it.
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to ban TikTok, a highly controversial move done in the name of national security that has sparked accusations of First Amendment violations.
The House voted 352–65 to pass the bill. It will now go to the Senate, where it is likely to pass again, as TikTok is one of the few issues that unites Democrats and Republicans. President Joe Biden, who is currently campaigning for reelection on TikTok, has said he will sign the measure if it reaches his desk.
Only 15 Republicans and 50 Democrats voted against the legislation. Here are all the members who voted “no”:
Andy Biggs (AZ)
Dan Bishop (NC)
Suzanne Bonamici (OR)
Jamaal Bowman (NY)
Brendan Boyle (PA)
Cori Bush (MS)
Greg Casar (TX)
Joaquin Castro (TX)
Katherine Clark (MA)
Jim Clyburn (SC)
Warren Davidson (OH)
John Duarte (CA)
Adriano Espaillat (NY)
Maxwell Frost (FL)
Matt Gaetz (FL)
Ruben Gallego (AZ)
Chuy Garcia (IL)
Robert Garcia (CA)
Jimmy Gomez (CA)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)
Jahana Hayes (CT)
Clay Higgins (LA)
Jim Himes (CT)
Steven Horsford (NV)
Val Hoyle (OR)
Jonathan Jackson (IL)
Sheila Jackson Lee (TX)
Sara Jacobs (CA)
Pramila Jayapal (WA)
Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA)
Ro Khanna (CA)
Rick Larsen (WA)
John Larson (CT)
Barbara Lee (CA)
Summer Lee (PA)
Zoe Lofgren (CA)
Nancy Mace (SC)
Thomas Massie (KY)
Tom McClintock (CA)
Morgan McGarvey (KY)
Jim McGovern (MA)
Gregory Meeks (NY)
Grace Meng (NY)
Alexander Mooney (WV)
Barry Moore (AL)
Gwen Moore (WI)
Kevin Mullin (CA)
Jerry Nadler (NY)
Richard Neal (MA)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY)
Ilhan Omar (MN)
Scott Perry (PA)
Dean Phillips (MN)
Mark Pocan (WI)
Katie Porter (CA)
Ayanna Pressley (MA)
Delia Ramirez (IL)
Janice Schakowsky (IL)
David Schweikert (AZ)
Greg Steube (FL)
Eric Swalwell (CA)
Norma Torres (CA)
Juan Vargas (CA)
Nydia Velazquez (NY)
Nikema Williams (GA)
The bill stipulates that ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, must sell TikTok to an American company within six months. Otherwise, TikTok will be banned from U.S. app stores. A company associated with the Chinese government owns a 1 percent stake in Bytedance, leading politicians on both sides of the aisle to warn that TikTok poses a threat to national security and data privacy.
With both political parties eager to seem tough on China, particularly during an election year, cracking down on TikTok is an easy move. But critics of the bill have accused lawmakers of seeking to make themselves look good instead of actually enacting meaningful legislation.
“We’re deeply disappointed that our leaders are once again attempting to trade our First Amendment rights for cheap political points during an election year,” Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement last week. “Just because the bill sponsors claim that banning TikTok isn’t about suppressing speech, there’s no denying that it would do just that.”
This article has been updated.