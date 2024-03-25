Vicious! Read the Biden Campaign’s Historic Burn of Donald Trump
“He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have.”
Team Joe Biden just handed Donald Trump the harshest put-down since Biden told him “shut up” on a 2020 debate stage.
On Monday, the Biden campaign issued a venomous response to Trump’s post-court presser, jabbing the GOP presidential pick on his money struggles and slamming Trump for a Truth Social post in which he likened himself to Jesus.
“Donald Trump is weak and desperate—both as a man and a candidate for President,” wrote Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson James Singer in a statement. “He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have.
“His campaign can’t raise money, he is uninterested in campaigning outside his country club, and every time he opens his mouth, he pushes moderate and suburban voters away with his dangerous agenda,” Singer continued. “America deserves better than a feeble, confused and tired Donald Trump.”