Taliban Members Get “Verified” Blue Checks on Twitter Thanks to Elon’s Genius Idea

As of Tuesday, two of the officials mentioned in the BBC’s report had lost their blue checks. Neither Twitter nor Musk has publicly commented on why that happened.

UPDATE: Two of the Taliban officials in my report have now lost their blue ticks.



Not clear though if they voluntarily deactivated the feature, or Twitter clamped down.



Would be nice for Twitter to confirm because a third official gained a tick this morning via @TwitterBlue — Abdirahim Saeed (@AbdirahimS) January 17, 2023

“The main goal of the Taliban regime is to receive recognition,” Joseph Azam, board chair of the Afghan-American Foundation, told The New Republic. “For all of its current challenges, Twitter is considered to be a place where people are platformed. And so, for them to get verified would be a significant platforming of them and would give them some legitimacy that they haven’t been able to get through other more formal, historically relevant channels.”

“It puts them on par with other governments, in a way, which is what they want,” Azam said. “That matters. When you can’t get a seat at the U.N. … the next best thing are these informal channels.”