Trump and RFK Jr.’s Bizarre Love Affair Just Got Even Weirder

“It’s great for MAGA, I hope he continues to run, but the communists will make it very hard on him to get on the ballot, as they did for him as a Democrat. He wanted to get on the ballot. They made it very, very difficult for him. They really went after him viciously, just like they go after me. Welcome to the crowd, RFK Jr.,” Trump continued.

Donald Trump: "I do believe that RFK Jr. will do very well, and I do believe he's going to take a lot of votes away from Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/P9BQHebydc — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 11, 2024

Trump has made no secret of how much he wants Kennedy on the ballot, praising him on different occasions. But Kennedy’s recent actions seem to be more in line with Trump’s right-wing ideology. Kennedy has claimed that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump, attracted praise from MAGA ideologues Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, and his donors are almost exclusively Republican.