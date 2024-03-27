Trump “Loves” That RFK Jr. Is Running—and We Bet You Can Guess Why

“Our campaign is a spoiler. I agree with that.”



RFK Jr. is not even hiding that he’s running as a chaos agent and spoiler for Biden. His donors are Trump donors. His campaign is full of people with ties to Trump. His ideas are just as harmful to the American people as Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/Duq3yg0OkH — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 26, 2024

Independent candidates historically perform poorly in the general election. They are more often viewed as spoilers who strip just enough votes away from one major candidate to tip the election toward the other. But it’s unclear whether Kennedy will pull more votes away from Trump or from Biden.

Kennedy has expressed some beliefs in the past that are more Democratic, but he’s courting a current donor base and staff roster that are extremely Republican. He has been embraced by the far right for things such as his opposition to vaccines and his belief in conspiracy theories. But he also holds significant sway among independent voters, particularly as Biden’s popularity plummets over his response to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

So while it remains to be seen which way Kennedy tips the scales, or even if he affects them at all, the fact remains that Kennedy knows he’s only causing problems. He doesn’t seem to have an issue with that—and in the meantime, Trump is celebrating.