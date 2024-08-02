Trump’s Pathetically Funny Response to Kamala Calling Him Weird
Donald Trump appears to be having a breakdown over Democrats calling him weird.
Donald Trump still can’t handle being called “weird” by Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats.
In an interview with conservative radio host Clay Travis Thursday, Trump attempted to fire back by his saying his opponents are weird themselves.
“They’re the weird ones. Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not. And I’m upfront. And he’s not either, I will tell you. J.D. is not at all. They are,” Trump said, defending both himself and his running mate J.D. Vance.
“If you’ve ever seen her with the laugh and everything else, that’s a weird deal going on there,” Trump said.
The Harris campaign posted audio from the interview on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday evening, poking fun at the former president and convicted felon.
Trump has been struggling to come up with a response to being called weird, and has just been calling Harris weird for the last several days, with no success. His fellow Republicans have also tried the same thing and been met with mockery online. Privately, Trump has reportedly complained to his inner circle about how much media attention the attacks have been getting.
It’s more proof that the “weird” attack line is working, and it’s been a long time coming. It has coincided with Harris erasing Trump’s polling advantage and crushing him in fundraising. The question is how Harris and the Democrats build on it to ensure victory in November.