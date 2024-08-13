MAGA Nutjob Candidate Wants to Copy That Unhinged Ten Commandments Law
Michele Morrow said she “absolutely” believes that public schools should have Bible classes.
State Republican candidates in North Carolina are hopping onto a nationwide Bible bandwagon that’s pushing for the religious text to be a mandatory instructional element in public schools.
Speaking with an undercover operative from the Democratic super PAC American Bridge at the Republican National Convention, the Republican nominee to become North Carolina’s public school superintendent, Michele Morrow, praised unconstitutional efforts that have made the Bible and its teachings mandatory reading in states such as Louisiana and Oklahoma. She revealed that she has similar intentions for the Tar Heel State.
“I absolutely believe that we need to get elective Bible classes back in every middle and high school—in our schools,” Morrow told the incognito operative, adding that she “absolutely” meant in public schools.
Morrow had previously gained national attention for her questionable social media history, which included espousing QAnon conspiracies and calling for the “pay per view” executions by “firing squad” of several prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden shortly after he won the 2020 presidential election.
But the GOP state superintendent nominee’s political platform is similarly alarming. In February, Morrow advocated for an amendment to get the state Board of Education abolished, a move that would effectively hand the power to craft school policy to the superintendent—and the state’s GOP-controlled legislature.
But Morrow isn’t the only North Carolinian Republican hoping to use the state’s public schools as a vehicle for promoting Christian nationalism. North Carolina lieutenant governor—and GOP gubernatorial nominee—Mark Robinson has suggested that “schools wouldn’t be getting shot up” if Christian teachings were forced into the classroom, and told a congregation at Asbury Baptist Church that public schools had taken a “nosedive” since mandatory prayer had been excised from curriculums.
Like Morrow, Robinson has also shared a host of his disturbing positions online, including posts in which he minimized the horrors of the Holocaust, claimed a “satanic marxist” had made the movie Black Panther to pull “shekels” out of Black audiences, likened women getting abortions to murderers, and derided gay people as “filth” and “maggots.” Robinson has also expressed archaic views about women’s role in society, telling a Charlotte-area church in 2022 that Christians are “called to be led by men.”