Jamie Raskin Issues Dire Warning to Trump Running Mate J.D. Vance
Representative Jamie Raskin used his speech at the Democratic National Convention to warn J.D. Vance about what happened to his predecessor.
In a speech at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, Jamie Raskin addressed not only his fellow party members but also Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance.
Raskin, who led Donald Trump’s impeachment over the January 6 insurrection, gave Vance a warning about the former presidents violent supporters. “Remember what the mob chanted as they stormed the Capitol?,” Raskin asked. “Hang Mike Pence.”
“J.D. Vance, do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for running mate on the GOP ticket? They tried to kill your predecessor!” Raskin continued. “They tried to kill him because he would not follow Trump’s plan to destroy and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced he cannot support Donald Trump after he was threatened by Trump’s fans for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” Pence said in March.
In a statement to The Hill, Trump fired back at Raskin over his comments.
“Jamie Raskin is a disgusting piece of trash who has such a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, he is willing to politicize talking about assassinations just one month after an attempt was made of President Trump’s life. These are the people Democrats are highlighting at their convention,” a Trump spokesperson said.