Jamie Raskin Issues Dire Warning to Trump Running Mate J.D. Vance

“J.D. Vance, do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for running mate on the GOP ticket? They tried to kill your predecessor!” Raskin continued. “They tried to kill him because he would not follow Trump’s plan to destroy and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced he cannot support Donald Trump after he was threatened by Trump’s fans for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.



“I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” Pence said in March.