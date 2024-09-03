MAGA Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s Accent for Idiotic Reason
Conservatives now think Kamala Harris’s accent is proof of something nefarious—because of course they do.
As right-wingers scramble to find a line of attack that’ll stick against the Democrats, they’re now accusing Kamala Harris of faking her accent in her speeches.
Donald Trump himself seems to be spearheading the new attack, with an official campaign account on Monday sharing side-by-side clips of the vice president’s speeches in Detroit and Pittsburgh, asking viewers to try to “spot the difference.”
Other Republicans amplified the talking point. “What did I just watch … what’s with this new accent? The fakeness and cringe here is off the charts,” the account Libs of TikTok posted, adding that “she changes her accent almost as fast as she changes her policy positions.”
“This is her seventh new accent in four weeks. She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics,” Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X.
Trump’s friends tried so hard to make this take off that they even created a fake Tiger Woods quote about it, accusing Harris of speaking in a “fake black accent.”
The conversation mirrors other racist accusations from Trump and his followers about Harris not really being Black and faking her racial identity.
The same was said of Barack Obama back in 2007, with Fox News’s Steve Doocey saying, “This doesn’t sound like the accent [Obama] grew up with in Hawaii.” Obama, of course, later went on to become president.
Months ago, Republicans tried to stir up the same drama after Harris spoke to a crowd in Atlanta, accusing her of changing her accent to pander to Black Atlantans. “Earlier this week, look up the clip, she went down to Georgia and started talking with a fake Southern accent,” J.D. Vance said in a speech near Phoenix. “What the hell is that all about? Kamala Harris grew up in Canada. They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec or wherever she came from, doesn’t matter.”
Harris was born in Oakland, California, and spent her childhood in a predominantly Black neighborhood in West Berkeley with stints in Illinois and Wisconsin. She moved to Montreal when she was 12 years old. Later, she moved back to the states to attend Howard University.
Expect to see much more of the “She’s from Canada” line as Harris continues to dominate in fundraising and polling.