Pro-Trump Christian Group’s Dark Plans on Poll Workers Exposed
A new report reveals the pro-Trump group Lions of Judah is quietly installing poll workers in swing states.
A group of Christian nationalists will be working the polls across the country this election season.
A group called “Lion of Judah,” led by self-described Republican opposition researcher Joshua Standifer, is traveling the nation to recruit Christians to “key positions of influence in government like Election Workers.” The group plans to stop what they believe will be widespread election fraud in November as “the first step on the path to victory this Fall.”
The Guardian obtained the Lion of Judah’s election worker training program, featuring a series called “Fight the Fraud: How to Become an Election Worker in 4 Easy Steps!” In it, the group asks poll workers to report “suspicious activities or irregularities” to the Lion of Judah’s “fraud hotline” first, and then tell their local authorities.
To spread the gospel during his “Courage Tour,” Standifer has traveled with Christian nationalist preachers and pro-Trump figures to sow fear about election fraud in swing states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan.
The group’s work has gone largely unnoticed, even as local officials in those states make it easier to challenge election results. Last month, for example, the Georgia state election board made it simpler for county election officials to delay or refuse to certify election results.
“Just imagine: it’s election night. Chaos is happening. The polls are closing—they go and volunteers are getting kicked out,” said Standifer on one of his Courage Tour stops. “But what if we had Christians across America, in swing states like Wisconsin, that were actually the ones counting the votes?”
In the same speech in Wisconsin, Standifer described the strategy to train Christians as election workers as “a Trojan horse.”
“They don’t see it coming.”