The Surprising Call RFK Jr. Received Just Hours After Trump Shooting

The two would join forces thanks to efforts from Trump’s co-campaign manager Susie Wiles and Kennedy’s campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox, his daughter-in-law. Also playing major roles were Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., as well as Omeed Malik, a businessman and donor who supported both candidates.



The Trump-Kennedy partnership couldn’t have come together without conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, though, whom Means reached out to right after his call to Kennedy. Carlson was enthusiastic, and connected Trump and Kennedy in a group text. Trump would speak on the phone with Kennedy for a half an hour after being examined at a hospital that night.

“I would love you to do something,” Trump said in the conversation, which was later leaked. “I think it’ll be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win.”