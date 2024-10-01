Trump Desperately Tries to Hide Jack Smith’s New Evidence Against Him

In their court filing, Trump’s lawyers accuse Smith’s office of politicizing the trial with disregard to witness safety and anonymity. “The Office believes President Trump’s Constitutional rights to impartial jurors and fair proceedings—to say nothing of witness privacy and even safety—all take a back seat to the Office’s political goals.”

This motion comes after Smith submitted a new, still-sealed brief on Trump’s actions in 2020, following the Supreme Court’s controversial presidential immunity ruling. The brief, with previously unseen evidence, is designed to convince Chutkan, and any higher courts, that the former president should still face justice for attempting to overturn the election.

Smith asked Chutkan to allow the public to see a redacted version of the brief. To be clear, Smith is not asking for the witnesses be named outright, but rather is asking that the public be able to see the broad strokes of his brief. As expected, Trump’s team is yelling election interference.

