Elon Musk Gets a Seriously Lucky Break on His Dumb $1 Million Lottery

Musk was initially required to appear in court in Pennsylvania on Thursday but didn’t show up. Foglietta’s ruling not only overrules that requirement, but it allows the tech mogul’s America PAC to continue its giveaway to registered voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin who sign a pledge supporting First and Second Amendment constitutional rights.

On his X platform Thursday, the tech mogul celebrated the ruling in a post reading “American Justice FTW,” as the ruling also pushes the lawsuit’s proceedings until after Election Day. Krasner was seeking to halt Musk’s scheme, calling it an “illegal lottery scheme to influence voters.”



In the lawsuit, Krasner argues that under Pennsylvania law, only the state can run a lottery for the benefit of the state’s seniors. Krasner also alleges that neither Musk nor the PAC has published clear rules for the giveaway or explained how they are protecting entrants’ personal information. The lawsuit questions whether the million-dollar winners are actually random, considering that two of them had attended Trump rallies.

