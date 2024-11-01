Trump’s Dark Threat Against Liz Cheney Is Cause for Nationwide Alarm
Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on Liz Cheney—this time, fantasizing her death in gruesome new detail.
Donald Trump made a dark and ominous threat against former Representative Liz Cheney, one of his most prominent critics.
At a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, with Tucker Carlson Thursday night, Trump attacked Cheney’s record on war, calling her “a very dumb individual.” The former president also insulted her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and insinuated that she should be shot.
“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” Trump said.
Trump’s threat evoked his earlier comments about using the military against “the enemy within,” which he said included the likes of Representatives Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi. Apparently, Cheney would also be on that list.
Trump’s gruesome attack was immediately met with backlash, including from Cheney herself.
With the election only days away, Trump has ramped up his violent rhetoric in a desperate attempt to scare up whatever votes he can, going after one of his most well-known critics in Cheney, who is campaigning with Kamala Harris. If he was trying to paint Cheney as a warmonger in comparison to himself, he failed heavily, as his choice of words is now what people are talking about.