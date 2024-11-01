Team Trump Is Losing Their Minds Over Stunning Early Voting Numbers

That means that if everyone who voted in 2020 cast their ballots the same way this year, this group of new voters would decide the race. Unfortunately for Trump, this group is dominated by female registered Democrats, who are likely to split for Kamala Harris.

Nearly 62 million early votes had already been cast in Pennsylvania as of Thursday evening, with 54 percent of ballots having been cast by women and 44 percent cast by men, according to Newsweek.

While this data comes days ahead of Election Day, and women are more likely than men to vote early, the number of female voters has regularly exceeded the number of male voters in every presidential election since 1980. And this trend in early voting isn’t just contained to Pennsylvania. Across several battleground states, there is a 10-point gender gap in early voting so far, according to Politico.