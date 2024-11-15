Joe Manchin May Be About to Save Democrats Before Trump Takes Office

“We’re in different times right now,” Manchin told Axios when asked about his past promise to reject Biden’s nominees. He added that “my Republican friends are under the microscope.”

Manchin previously claimed his objection was in the name of bipartisanship.

“Just one Republican. That’s all I’m asking for,” he said during a March interview with Politico. “Give me something bipartisan. This is my own little filibuster. If they can’t get one Republican, I vote for none. I’ve told [Democrats] that. I said, ‘I’m sick and tired of it, I can’t take it anymore.’”