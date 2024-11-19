Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Had a Good Idea

Greene said that if the House releases Matt Gaetz’s Ethics report, it should release every Ethics report.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing aviator sunglasses, flashes a toothy smile.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Marjorie Taylor Greene in New York City at Trump’s criminal trial on April 4

In response to calls for the House Ethics Committee to release the results of its investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says everything should be released. 

The far-right Georgia congresswoman posted on X Tuesday morning in an attempt to defend Donald Trump’s choice of Gaetz as attorney general. Gaetz is alleged to have trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl at a 2017 party, and tried to bury the committee’s report by resigning from Congress last week.  

Greene wants every House Ethics Committee report released, including sexual harassment and assault claims, as well as reports that House Republicans probably don’t have access to, such as “the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews.”

A tweet from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for every ethics report to be released, including files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Transparency is a worthy goal, but Greene is most likely trolling with her post. House Republicans aren’t likely to listen to her “all or nothing” approach, even if House Republicans rally to support Gaetz. Right now, Republican senators are still not entirely on board, and the incoming Senate will likely have just a three-seat GOP majority. Still, they should: Releasing every House Ethics report would be a victory for transparency and, well, ethics. 

With each day, worse details about Gaetz emerge, with a new report Monday revealing that Gaetz allegedly paid two women for sex, according to the lawyer who represented them before the Ethics Committee. Even Fox News doesn’t think the former Florida congressman has a shot. But Greene and her MAGA allies on Capitol Hill will keep pushing as long it is what their dear leader Trump wants.  

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Protesters Urge Biden to “Fund Housing Not Genocide”

Several were arrested in the Capitol as they tried to persuade the Biden administration to stop arming Israel.

A protester wearing a shirt reading "Fund Housing Not Genocide" is led out of the Capitol in handcuffs.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A protester wearing a shirt reading “Fund Housing Not Genocide” is led out of the Capitol in handcuffs on November 19.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on joint resolutions of disapproval to block weapons sales to Israel on Wednesday, and protesters have filled the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington calling on senators to support the resolutions. 

Several protesters donned red T-shirts reading “Stop Arming Israel” and “Fund Housing, Not Genocide” as police confiscated banners colored black, red, and green for Palestine, displaying slogans such as “Fund Education, Not Genocide.” 

Protests also took place outside of the building, as participants chanted “1. We are the people. 2. We won’t stop fighting. 3. For Gaza’s freedom. Now, now, now!” even as other protesters were arrested.  

Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the resolutions in September, saying that “we must end complicity in Israel’s illegal and indiscriminate bombing campaign, which has caused mass civilian death” in a letter to his fellow senators. As of Tuesday, seven senators, including Sanders, have expressed support for the effort.  

A screenshot of a tweet from Prem Thakker listing seven senators who support blocking U.S. arms sales to Israel: Bernie Sanders, Peter Welch, Jeff Merkley, Tim Kaine, Brian Schatz, Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Van Hollen.

Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has killed more than 44,700 Palestinians, including at least 17,492 children, and injured more than 104,008. These are all likely undercounts, as the actual death toll could exceed 186,000, according to a July study from the medical journal The Lancet. Thousands of bodies are trapped under rubble in Gaza, and official figures don’t take indirect deaths into account, such as those due to the destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals and food distribution systems.  

Last month, 99 health workers who worked in Gaza sent President Biden a letter saying that they had “witnessed crimes beyond comprehension,” urging a U.S. arms embargo on Israel. The U.S. provided 69 percent of Israel’s conventional weapons imports between 2019 and 2023, and gives Israel $3.8 billion in military aid every year as part of a 10-year agreement. 

The Biden administration has refused to entertain even the possibility of halting weapons aid or using it as leverage for a cease-fire, even as Israel’s bombing has created a humanitarian catastrophe. The Senate resolutions are unlikely to succeed in stopping weapons shipments to Israel, but they are another reminder of America’s ability to halt the killing even as politicians refuse.  

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Rudy Giuliani Makes Desperate Last-Ditch Effort to Have Trump Save Him

Giuliani will do anything to avoid paying that $148 million—and he’s hoping Trump will bail him out after inauguration.

Rudy Giuliani exits a car and places his hands together as if in prayer
Andrew Thomas/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani is trying to get the date of his defamation trial pushed back so he can attend the inauguration of his former client Donald Trump.

A trial to enforce Giuliani’s payment to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two poll workers in Georgia’s 2020 election whom Giuliani was found guilty of defaming, is set to begin on January 16, just a few days before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

In a letter filed Monday, Moss and Freeman’s attorney Aaron Nathan urged the judge to deny Giuliani’s request, and hit back at Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata’s implication that there would be “no harm to the Plaintiffs by a delay of a few days.”

Cammarata, who stepped into the role less than a week ago after Giuliani’s previous lawyers quit, had said that Giuliani had “plans” to be “present” at the presidential inauguration. “In Defendant counsel’s words, ‘there are inauguration events planned for, I believe, January 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20, 2025,’” Nathan wrote.

Nathan also argued that Giuliani’s former lawyers’ requests to withdraw from the case should be denied. The legal duo, Kenneth Caruso and David Labkowski, had argued that they were entitled to walk away from the case, citing a New York rule that grants attorneys the ability to withdraw when a client “insists upon taking action with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement.”

Giuliani owes Moss and Freeman close to $150 million for defamation and has delayed turning over any of his assets by attempting to file for bankruptcy and claiming he didn’t know where his assets were. Last week, Giuliani turned over the first of his assets to Freeman and Moss: his luxury watches, a diamond ring, and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz.

But it seems that Giuliani is still hoping Trump will swoop in and save him from the expensive consequences of his own actions.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Manhattan D.A. Concedes Trump Can’t Be Sentenced—but It’s Not Over Yet

The prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial aren’t willing to give up on everything after his historic felony conviction.

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his hush-money trial
Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has agreed to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing for his hush-money case. But while his lawyers want the felony convictions thrown out together, prosecutors aren’t willing to toss the case just yet. 

The district attorney’s office wrote a letter to Judge Juan Merchan admitting that Trump probably won’t be sentenced anytime soon given his recent presidential victory. The office wants Merchan to let the felony convictions stand, while also going back to the drawing board on sentencing until the president-elect’s term is up in four years. 

This case involves the $130,000 in hush-money payments that Trump had his adviser Michael Cohen make out to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, buying her silence for an affair she had with Trump a decade earlier. A jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts. 

This is the latest in a devastating series of legal victories for Trump, as his other three indictments—the Georgia election interference case, the federal election interference case related to January 6, and the classified documents case—have all been put on freeze, at least until he’s done with his second term as president. This is just as Trump intended, as his strategy of avoiding justice by winning the election has worked beautifully.   

Trump’s lawyers still want the charges in all these cases to be dropped entirely based on the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of broad presidential immunity. 

“The clock ran out,” CNN senior political analyst Elie Honig said. “We like to say no person is above the law in this country, but the fact is one person largely is, and that’s the president, because of the immunity ruling and because of the DOJ policy.” 

In the hush-money trial, Trump’s sentencing has been delayed repeatedly thanks to the immunity ruling and the election. It still remains to be seen what Merchan ultimately decides after the Manhattan district attorney’s filing.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Is Anyone On Trump’s Team Actually Vetting His Nominees?

Trump’s transition team was apparently unaware that Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host he nominated to lead the Department of Defense, has been accused of sexual assault—or that he paid his accuser off.

Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth crosses his arms during a broadcast.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Pete Hegseth in 2019

Donald Trump’s team apparently missed that Pete Hegseth, the president-elect’s choice for secretary of defense, paid off a woman accusing him of sexual assault. 

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday that while vetting Hegseth, Trump’s staff missed the payoff because it was a “private settlement.” On Saturday, Hegseth’s lawyer confirmed the payoff after being contacted by The Washington Post

“They did do a vet, we are told,” Haberman said. “This did not show up, this issue, because it was a private settlement, according to the people who were briefed on what took place. Trump really likes Pete Hegseth. But this did introduce the thing Trump doesn’t like, which is an element of surprise and a negative headline.” 

The vetting by Trump’s team, however, is skipping FBI background checks, which have historically been a part of the presidential appointment process. Instead, Trump’s team is using private companies because they are trying to speed up the process and avoid revelations that could be used by their opponents.  

But avoiding a security process that has been used since the Eisenhower administration has backfired in the case of Hegseth, and has also likely kept any security issues from being revealed about Trump’s other choices, such as Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, who has a controversial past. Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also has a history of actions that call into question his ability to obtain a security clearance.   

Trump appears to be standing by his pick of Hegseth despite the sexual assault allegations, potentially setting up a showdown with Senate Republicans. His choice of attorney general, Matt Gaetz, has also faced opposition due to a House Ethics Committee investigation into the former congressman over allegations that he had trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl at a 2017 party. It appears that weeks after his election, Trump is already testing his limits as president. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Unknown Hacker Gets Hands on Damning Evidence Against Matt Gaetz

It isn’t looking good for Trump’s attorney general pick.

Matt Gaetz walks in the Capitol
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An anonymous hacker has obtained some very damning documents regarding Trump’s attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, according to The New York Times.

The documents are from a file shared securely between lawyers whose clients have provided testimony that incriminates Gaetz.

As a representative, Gaetz was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that he had trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl in 2017 at a sex party. Gaetz has vehemently denied these allegations, and even tried to nullify the House investigation by resigning from Congress last week. Since then, there has been much congressional debate over whether to release the Ethics report, with most Democrats urging its release and most Republicans preferring it stay under wraps. But now, a hacker has potentially blown past all of that.

The hacked file is said to hold 24 documents containing testimony by multiple people, including the victim, confirming Gaetz’s actions. The Times reports that the file was downloaded by an “Altam Beezley” on Monday at 1:23 p.m. The documents come from a civil suit filed by Gaetz’s friend Christopher Dorworth, who claims he was defamed by the victim after she accused him of hosting the sex party with Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, who is serving 11 years in prison for sex trafficking.

The hacked documents also include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex at a party with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, and there’s testimony from another woman who says she saw it all happen. There is also sworn testimony from Dorworth and his wife, testimony from Matt Gaetz’s former campaign treasurer Michael Fischer, and time stamps of arrival times of all those who visited Dorworth’s home the night of the alleged sex party.

These materials are not yet available to the public. It is unclear who the hacker is and why they might have done this.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Adds New Billionaire Conspiracy Theorist to His Cabinet

Donald Trump has picked Howard Lutnick to serve as secretary of commerce. He’d be a disaster in more ways than one.

Howard Lutnick
Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Howard Lutnick

Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Republican billionaire Howard Lutnick to be secretary of commerce.

Trump announced in a statement posted on Truth Social that Lutnick, the CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, would “lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of United States Trade Representative.”

Lutnick has been the co-chair of Trump’s transition team since August, and has expressed support for Trump’s ill-defined plan to impose broad tariffs on foreign producers, a scheme experts say would shock the U.S. economy and cause increases in consumer prices across the board. Even Lutnick himself has admitted Americans would bear the brunt of tariffs, but he still wants to impose them anyway.

In September, Lutnick told CNBC that “tariffs are an amazing tool for the president to use—we need to protect the American worker.” Lutnick also gushed about tariffs at Trump’s fascistic rally in Madison Square Garden last month, claiming that America was better off 100 years ago, when it had “no income tax and all we had was tariffs.”

He made several other disturbing remarks during his appearance in New York City, suggesting that Trump’s critics ought to be charged with treason, and taking a bigoted swipe at Muslim voters. Lutnick has also claimed that vaccines have “not been proven,” making him the second openly anti-vaccine in Trump’s Cabinet after proposed DHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Nancy Mace Proves Again How Vile She Is With Attack on Trans Colleague

Representative Nancy Mace will do anything for some media attention. This time, she’s picking a fight with the first trans member of Congress, Sarah McBride.

Representative Nancy Mace outside the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is still trying desperately to get on television, and this time she’s resorted to transphobic attacks against another lawmaker.

Mace introduced a resolution Tuesday which would ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, just weeks after Sarah McBride became the first transgender woman to be elected to Congress.

Rather than actually govern, Mace spends most of her time launching pathetic attempts to get as much media attention as possible by trying to “trigger” people, and her latest stunt is the most pathetic one yet.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” Mace told reporters on Monday. She added that her new colleague “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

When asked if the resolution was a direct response to the people of Delaware democratically electing McBride into office, Mace replied, “That and more.”

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that by electing Donald Trump to the White House, Americans had voiced their support for anti-trans bills, adding that she would support the resolution, and a similar bathroom ban in “all tax-payer funded facilities.” She said she normally uses the private bathroom in her office.

When asked specifically how lawmakers planned to monitor the biological sex of all women trying to enter restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, both Greene and Mace looked uncomfortable and didn’t answer the question.

McBride responded Tuesday to her colleagues’ hateful remarks.

“Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” McBride wrote in a post on X.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride wrote. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

Mace took to X on Wednesday to fire off a slate of posts cheering herself on. “The radical Left is calling me a ‘threat.’ You’re damn right I am. I am a threat to anyone who wants to strip women and girls of their rights,” she wrote.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Even Fox News Knows Time Is Up for Matt Gaetz

Fox News is asking Donald Trump to reconsider his extreme pick for attorney general.

Matt Gaetz
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s clear that Fox News is not into Donald Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general—at all.

A segment of the show on Tuesday morning turned to why the former Florida representative  would be a disaster if he were to lead the Justice Department.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Republican representative, urged the president-elect to rethink his relationship to “lawfare” and the Justice Department.

“Do not use the justice system as a weapon. The message for Republicans is don’t do it on the other side, either, with this absurd A.G. pick that you just made,” Gowdy said, referring to Gaetz. “Justice is different. It is a combination of policy, law, and also morality. You do not use our justice system as a political weapon. Voters rejected it in November and will reject it if Republicans try to do it. Some things rise above the din. The justice system is one of those things.”

Gaetz has been a massive thorn in the side of his more traditional Republican colleagues since his boycott of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. More importantly, he has massive, troubling allegations of paying to have sex with an underage girl hanging over his head. The House Ethics Committee is still deliberating on whether to release the content of its investigation into these allegations, and the outcome could be potentially damning for Gaetz.

This is not the first time Trump’s actions have left his own media base baffled. Former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson also criticized Trump’s selection of Pete Hegseth, writing on X, “From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense? I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran … and?”

These controversial picks promise to make even more controversial Cabinet hearings. We can all only wait and see.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Donald Trump is Getting Sensitive, Classified Information Again

Trump—who is still facing federal charges related to mishandling classified information—has started receiving briefings again.

Trump holds a bunch of papers and talks
Yuki Iwamura/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump holding documents relating to another criminal case he is involved in

Donald Trump is now receiving intelligence briefings as president-elect of the United States. 

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump began receiving briefings provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence shortly after the election, citing anonymous sources. During his presidential campaign, Trump didn’t want to receive classified briefings, saying that he didn’t want to be accused of leaking them.

“[Intelligence briefers] come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say you leaked it,” Trump said in August. “So the only way to solve that problem is not to take it.… I’ll have plenty of them when I get in.”  

After he lost the 2020 election, Trump took numerous classified documents, including photos and charts relating to national security, with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate, resulting in a federal indictment charging him with 42 felony counts related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. 

The case against Trump would later be dismissed by a judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, on the weak grounds that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the case was unconstitutional, ensuring that Trump would face no consequences for his actions, despite extensive evidence against him.  

This evidence includes telling Mar-a-Lago staff to avoid cameras when moving boxes, retaining documents even after the FBI searched the property, and the sensitive national security contents of the documents themselves. Now that Trump is receiving classified briefings again, he’ll know about information vital to national security—and can handle that however he sees fit, safely or not.  

