Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Had a Good Idea
Greene said that if the House releases Matt Gaetz’s Ethics report, it should release every Ethics report.
In response to calls for the House Ethics Committee to release the results of its investigation into former Representative Matt Gaetz, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says everything should be released.
The far-right Georgia congresswoman posted on X Tuesday morning in an attempt to defend Donald Trump’s choice of Gaetz as attorney general. Gaetz is alleged to have trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl at a 2017 party, and tried to bury the committee’s report by resigning from Congress last week.
Greene wants every House Ethics Committee report released, including sexual harassment and assault claims, as well as reports that House Republicans probably don’t have access to, such as “the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews.”
Transparency is a worthy goal, but Greene is most likely trolling with her post. House Republicans aren’t likely to listen to her “all or nothing” approach, even if House Republicans rally to support Gaetz. Right now, Republican senators are still not entirely on board, and the incoming Senate will likely have just a three-seat GOP majority. Still, they should: Releasing every House Ethics report would be a victory for transparency and, well, ethics.
With each day, worse details about Gaetz emerge, with a new report Monday revealing that Gaetz allegedly paid two women for sex, according to the lawyer who represented them before the Ethics Committee. Even Fox News doesn’t think the former Florida congressman has a shot. But Greene and her MAGA allies on Capitol Hill will keep pushing as long it is what their dear leader Trump wants.