MTG Names First Targets for DOGE Subcommittee in Deranged Interview
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, tasked with helping the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” has announced what’s first on the chopping block.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, right-wing grifter and loyal Trump attack dog, appeared on Fox News on Sunday to lay out her vision for which parts of the federal government will stay and which parts will go after the Department of Government Efficiency is done with its work.
“It’s all over,” said the far-right representative, who is set to chair a new congressional subcommittee to work with DOGE. “Every single government department program, grant program, contract, it is everywhere.… We’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the Oversight subcommittee on DOGE. We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda; we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don’t help the American people.”
Greene’s ire is badly misplaced but unsurprising. NPR has been a punching bag for Rush Limbaugh–adjacent conservatives for years, even though it receives only 1 percent of its funding directly from the federal government. Billionaire Trump surrogate and X owner Elon Musk even went so far as to briefly classify NPR as “state-affiliated media,” after which the outlet stopped posting on X. The “sex apps in Malaysia” Greene mentioned is likely referring to the app known as JomCare, meant to offer harm-reduction services to gay men. As for the “toilets in Africa,” she may be referring to broad cuts to USAID funding.
While Greene is particularly outspoken in her bigotry, her rhetoric is merely echoing what Trump has been saying the entire campaign, and it’s why he appointed Musk and Vivek Ramswamy as co-chairs of DOGE, which as a reminder, isn’t a real government agency. They want to root out the “enemy within”—and that just happens to be anyone or anything that isn’t MAGA-core.