MTG Names First Targets for DOGE Subcommittee in Deranged Interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, right-wing grifter and loyal Trump attack dog, appeared on Fox News on Sunday to lay out her vision for which parts of the federal government will stay and which parts will go after the Department of Government Efficiency is done with its work.

“It’s all over,” said the far-right representative, who is set to chair a new congressional subcommittee to work with DOGE. “Every single government department program, grant program, contract, it is everywhere.… We’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets. And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the Oversight subcommittee on DOGE. We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda; we’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don’t help the American people.”