Trump’s Biggest Fans Turn Against Him for Funniest Reason
Some MAGA fans are mad at Donald Trump over two particular Cabinet picks.
MAGA loyalists are getting frustrated with some of their fearless leader’s own Cabinet picks.
President-elect Donald Trump announced in a statement on Truth Social Friday that he’d be nominating physician and Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Janette Nesheiwat to surgeon general.
“Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health,” the statement read. “She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare.”
Nesheiwat has always been a staunch advocate for vaccines, even as a regular on Fox News. The selection has angered many Trump supporters, as they see Nesheiwat as an insufficiently extremist candidate for the position.
“We don’t need another Fauci!” one dejected Truth Social user wrote in the replies to Trump’s statement. “We need to know the truth about everything that happened during the plandemic! And we the people need full accountability for the millions that were killed or harmed around the world because of this poison jab!”
“Dear President Trump, many of us … MANY of us are very disheartened and upset about this pick,” another reply read. “This doctor has been a major advocate for pushing Covid vaccines upon people which are being proven cause much harm. She also was a big advocate of masking and other terrible Covid policies please don’t let this happen! @rfkjramericans.”
It isn’t just Nesheiwat drawing the ire of online MAGA. Even Pam Bondi, one of Trump’s former impeachment attorneys nominated to replace Matt Gaetz as attorney general, isn’t satisfying the right-wing faithful.
“PLEASE change Pam Bondi your new attorney general she is super anti-gun she has a horrible history being anti-gun that’s all she focuses on RINO and there’s a bunch of compromised pictures of her and BAD history, there’s have to be someone else this is very depressing!!!” one Truth Social user rambled.
“We cannot have an anti second amendment attorney general. Trump please do not put this communist in office,” wrote another.
It seems that Trump supporters won’t accept any Cabinet candidate who isn’t some right-wing zealot.