Trump’s Erratic Leadership Is Sending Republican Party Scrambling

His administration has started gutting entire agencies, from USAID to the Environmental Protection Agency. He has inserted the language of fetal personhood into executive memos, elevating the anti-abortion rhetoric to the national stage. He issued a wildly unpopular blanket pardon for some 1,500 rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

But many of Trump’s changes have come without warning or discussion for vulnerable Republicans, who’ve been left holding the bag as thousands of their constituents call in with pressing questions regarding the seismic changes. And lawmakers have no answers.

More than half a dozen Republican members and their staffers expressed frustration to NOTUS that Trump’s erratic decisions were breaking down voter relationships with Capitol Hill. One member noted that, despite a “never-ending stream of press releases” from the White House, the Oval Office had failed to release documents or memos legitimately “laying out the facts.”