Trump’s Erratic Leadership Is Sending Republican Party Scrambling
Congressional Republicans are getting tired of Donald Trump’s shenanigans.
A lack of communication between Donald Trump’s White House and Republicans in Congress is confusing the MAGA agenda, and making some lawmakers downright angry, NOTUS reported Friday.
Trump’s whirlwind reentry into the executive branch has seen the president pen dozens of executive orders. In just three weeks, Trump has frozen tens of billions in congressionally appropriated funds to the Pentagon, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, FEMA, and thousands of other accounts.
His administration has started gutting entire agencies, from USAID to the Environmental Protection Agency. He has inserted the language of fetal personhood into executive memos, elevating the anti-abortion rhetoric to the national stage. He issued a wildly unpopular blanket pardon for some 1,500 rioters who stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.
But many of Trump’s changes have come without warning or discussion for vulnerable Republicans, who’ve been left holding the bag as thousands of their constituents call in with pressing questions regarding the seismic changes. And lawmakers have no answers.
More than half a dozen Republican members and their staffers expressed frustration to NOTUS that Trump’s erratic decisions were breaking down voter relationships with Capitol Hill. One member noted that, despite a “never-ending stream of press releases” from the White House, the Oval Office had failed to release documents or memos legitimately “laying out the facts.”
Another GOP member told NOTUS that the budget freeze had constituents “shitting Twinkies,” while lawmakers were left with zero clarity on what to tell them.
“Hard to defend controversial executive orders when there’s no heads-up nor rationale,” a third GOP politician said.
And Trump’s candid rhetoric has also set Congress aflame: The president’s spontaneous decision to say the U.S. will “take over” the Gaza Strip left Republicans scrambling to respond.
“They need to get their shit together,” one aide, speaking of the White House, told NOTUS.