Zelenskiy Puts the Ball Back in Trump’s Court on Standing Up to Russia
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has just offered a deal to Donald Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has decided to play ball with the Trump administration in efforts to stop the Russian invasion.
On Monday, Trump announced that if Zelenskiy wanted to keep getting U.S. military aid, Ukraine would have to fork over some precious rare minerals.
“We’re telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earth; we want what we put up to go in terms of a guarantee. We want a guarantee, we’re handing them money hand over fist, we’re giving them equipment, [the European Union is] not keeping up with us,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “We have an ocean in between, they don’t. It’s more important for them than it is for us … so we’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things.”
On Friday, Zelenskiy agreed to Trump’s demands.
“If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal, we are only for it,” he said, according to Reuters. “The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump,” Zelenskiy continued, trying to explain that he actually wasn’t just giving Trump access to all the valuable rocks he wanted but instead was offering a joint agreement.
The majority of Ukraine’s mineral deposits—holding metals like titanium and uranium—are now in Russian controlled territory, as Putin has gained more and more Ukrainian soil as the war has dragged on.
“We need to stop Putin and protect what we have: a very rich Dnipro region, central Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said.
Trump and Zelenskiy are expected to talk sometime next week.