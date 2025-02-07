Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Zelenskiy Puts the Ball Back in Trump’s Court on Standing Up to Russia

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has just offered a deal to Donald Trump.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference
Vitalii Nosach /Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has decided to play ball with the Trump administration in efforts to stop the Russian invasion.

On Monday, Trump announced that if Zelenskiy wanted to keep getting U.S. military aid, Ukraine would have to fork over some precious rare minerals.

“We’re telling Ukraine they have very valuable rare earth; we want what we put up to go in terms of a guarantee. We want a guarantee, we’re handing them money hand over fist, we’re giving them equipment, [the European Union is] not keeping up with us,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “We have an ocean in between, they don’t. It’s more important for them than it is for us … so we’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earth and other things.”

On Friday, Zelenskiy agreed to Trump’s demands.

“If we are talking about a deal, then let’s do a deal, we are only for it,” he said, according to Reuters. “The Americans helped the most, and therefore the Americans should earn the most. And they should have this priority, and they will. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump,” Zelenskiy continued, trying to explain that he actually wasn’t just giving Trump access to all the valuable rocks he wanted but instead was offering a joint agreement.

The majority of Ukraine’s mineral deposits—holding metals like titanium and uranium—are now in Russian controlled territory, as Putin has gained more and more Ukrainian soil as the war has dragged on.

“We need to stop Putin and protect what we have: a very rich Dnipro region, central Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said.

Trump and Zelenskiy are expected to talk sometime next week.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Hilariously Fails to Play it Cool Over Time Cover of Elon Musk

Donald Trump spent years begging to be the magazine’s person of the year.

Donald Trump speaks and gestures while sitting in the Oval Office during a press conference with the Japanese prime minister
Anna Rose Layden/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump wants you to believe that he’s totally nonplussed by Time magazine’s February cover, which features Elon Musk—not the president—behind the Resolute Desk.

During a press conference Friday alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump tried to play it off as if he were totally unbothered by the cover, insinuating that he wasn’t aware that the popular American news magazine (which named him “Person of the Year” in December) was still around.

“Is Time magazine still in business? I didn’t even know that,” Trump said when asked for a reaction to the provocative cover, sparking laughter from the room.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

But Trump’s cavalier attitude to the magazine’s focus belies the fact that he spent years pining for it to name him “Person of the Year.” In fact, Time’s decision to feature Steve Bannon on the cover in the early days of Trump’s first term effectively ended his romance with his top strategist.

Bannon was, much like Musk, at the epicenter of Trump’s universe at one point, serving as the 45th president’s chief White House strategist in the first year of his term. But the former host of The Apprentice abruptly fired him in 2017 following a series of controversies in which Bannon openly contradicted Trump and began to encroach on the MAGA limelight.

The pattern appears to be repeating with Musk. Reports emerged Friday that even Trump loyalists in and outside of the administration have found themselves suffering under the billionaire’s sudden seizure of the executive branch.

Last month, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles openly refuted Musk’s outsized influence on the administration, telling Axios that anyone who wants to be a “star” would have no place on her team.

“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles said at the time. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk’s DOGE Takeover of Treasury Just Became More Ominous

Elon Musk is planning to install one of his cronies to oversee key payment systems at the Department of Treasury.

Elon Musk holds his arms out while speaking at a Donald Trump rally
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

One of Elon Musk’s allies, Tom Krause, is going to be installed in a senior position in charge of the United States’ critical payment systems.

Krause, a Silicon Valley executive with ties to Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, will become the financial assistant secretary of the Treasury after clashing with David Lebryk, the previous secretary, over illegally ceasing payments on foreign aid.

Lebryk had served in the Treasury Department since 1989, becoming its longest-serving career official. He was serving as acting head of the department until Scott Bessent’s confirmation as treasury secretary last week, and refused to allow Musk’s cronies to have access to the federal payment systems distributing trillions of dollars every year, operated by the Bureau of Fiscal Service.

Bessent has tried to downplay the level of access that Musk’s DOGE henchman have in the Treasury Department, claiming that it was only at “read-only” levels. In reality, one of Musk’s software engineers, 25-year-old Marko Elez, had been given administrator privileges allowing the code governing those vital payment systems to be rewritten. A federal court halted that access Thursday, and Elez has resigned after racist social media posts, although Musk and JD Vance have floated rehiring him.

The Treasury systems at stake distribute funds for thousands of vital functions that millions of Americans depend on, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, federal salaries, payments to government contractors, grants, and tax refunds. Now all of that will be overseen by Krause, who will certainly be acquiescing to Musk’s demands to unilaterally stop payments that he and the MAGA right disagree with. Is any of this legal? In Trump’s presidency, the law isn’t likely to be enforced.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Ally Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Key Press Protection

Donald Trump megadonor Steve Wynn wants to make it more dangerous for journalists to do their job.

Businessman Steve Wynn speaks on a panel
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Businessman and Trump megadonor Steve Wynn

One of Donald Trump’s biggest donors is looking to the Supreme Court to limit tough press coverage of the MAGA leader’s administration.

Republican megadonor Steve Wynn filed a petition with the nation’s highest judiciary on Friday to overturn New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 decision that raised the standards required for a plaintiff to win a defamation lawsuit against a media organization.

The bench unanimously found, at the time, that it wasn’t enough for reported information to be found false for a plaintiff to win a suit. Instead, Justice William Brennan Jr. argued that in order to win a defamation case, public figures must prove that journalists published details with “actual malice”—as in, a gross recklessness or disregard for the truth.

Wynn’s case against press protections comes with its own baggage. In 2018, the casino mogul sued the Associated Press for defamation after the newswire reported that two women had accused him of sexual assault in the 1970s.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts that year, just two weeks after  The Wall Street Journal reported that the billionaire had paid out a $7.5 million settlement to a hired manicurist he allegedly raped.

“After she gave Mr. Wynn a manicure, she said, he pressured her to take her clothes off and told her to lie on the massage table he kept in his office suite, according to people she gave the account to,” the Journal reported at the time. “The manicurist said she told Mr. Wynn she didn’t want to have sex and was married, but he persisted in his demands that she do so, and ultimately she did disrobe and they had sex, the people remember her saying.”

The Nevada state Supreme Court ruled against Wynn in November, with Justice Ron Parraguirre writing that “one of the most recognized figures in Nevada” needed to show “clear and convincing evidence to reasonably infer that the publication was made with actual malice.” Wynn’s request Friday to the Supreme Court is an effort to overrule that decision.

“Sullivan is not equipped to handle the world as it is today—media is no longer controlled by companies that employ legions of factcheckers before publishing an article,” Wynn’s attorneys argued in their petition. “Instead, everyone in the world has the ability to publish any statement with a few keystrokes. And in this age of clickbait journalism, even those members of the legacy media have resorted to libelous headlines and false reports to generate views.”

“This Court need not further this golden era of lies,” they wrote.

Read more about Trump’s war on the press:
The Coming War on Dissent
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Has Finally Managed to Piss off Evangelicals

Evangelical leaders are not happy with Donald Trump’s work on foreign aid and immigration.

Donald Trump bows his head during the opening of the National Prayer Breakfast
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Evangelicals are finally getting fed up with Donald Trump’s bad-neighbor behavior, according to an NBC News report published Friday.

Trump received sweeping support from evangelicals in the 2024 presidential election, securing the votes of about eight in 10 white evangelical Christian voters, according to AP VoteCast, which surveys more than 120,000 voters. Trump secured a similar margin in 2020.

His appeal to Latino evangelicals helped him to make inroads among Latino voters, who also supported him with surprising force in the most recent election. Trump’s shockingly ineffectual sidekick Vice President JD Vance has his own ties to the Christian nationalist movement.

But since Trump entered office, some evangelicals are struggling with the incoherent inhumanity of the president’s policies.

Reverend Gabriel Salguero, the president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, said he had been meeting with lawmakers about how Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to shutter USAID would undermine their work benefitting vulnerable children and families abroad.

Salguero pointed out the clear connection between gutting international aid and cracking down on immigration.

“If we’re concerned with immigration, shouldn’t we also be concerned about how foreign aid helps people stay in their country and flourish?” Salguero told NBC News.

Salguero said that Trump’s actions sent an “inconsistent message,” as they sought to limit both documented and undocumented immigration. He said pastors like him were “trying to seek clarity” on the president’s immigration policy.

At The Gathering Place, the Orlando, Florida, church where Salguero serves as pastor, he said he has witnessed the strife of mixed-immigration status families, fearful from Trump’s orders ending birthright citizenship and allowing ICE agents to pursue those they suspect of being undocumented in schools and places of worship.

“We need to deal with criminals and violent criminals in ways that keep our community safe. We support that,” Salguero said. “On the other hand, they’re passing memos and executive orders that are way beyond that scope.”

He also pointed out an inconsistency with Trump’s claim that his immigration policies are meant to target violent criminals.

“If it’s true that the administration is worried about violent criminals, why did they pardon over a thousand people who acted violently in the Capitol?” he asked, rhetorically. “Why then try to rescind the 14th Amendment, depriving children of birthright citizenship? They’re not violent criminals; they haven’t been born. They have a right to be citizens.” Salguero noted that he is a registered independent and does not endorse candidates.

Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals, also pushed back against Trump’s order allowing immigration enforcement to extend into churches.

“Should churches be law-abiding? Absolutely. Should they be cooperating with agencies to ensure that criminal influences are dealt with? Absolutely,” Kim told NBC News. “But by and large, those communities that are experiencing fear and not going to church is far beyond the very small portion of the immigrant, undocumented criminal segment.”

Despite the widespread support from evangelicals, this rift is hardly surprising given the Trump administration’s distinctly America First interpretation of the Good Book.

Last month, Vance fell into religious crosshairs after he said that it was Christian to “love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world.”

Podcaster Rory Stewart called Vance’s comment “a bizarre take on John 15:12-13—less Christian and more pagan tribal. We should start worrying when politicians become theologians, assume to speak for Jesus, and tell us in which order to love…”

John 15:12-13 says, “This is my commandment: Love one another as I have loved you.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

JD Vance Petitions to Bring Back That Super-Racist Member of DOGE

The vice president of the United States has nothing better to do than suck up to Elon Musk as he posts on X.

J.D. Vance gestures while on stage at a Donald Trump rally
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Elon Musk and JD Vance think that a deeply racist 25-year old-deserves to have a second chance in a significant position in DOGE.

Former SpaceX software engineer Marko Elez was working for DOGE to supposedly expose fraud in the Treasury Department. He resigned this week after his hateful tweets from 2024 were brought to light by The Wall Street Journal.

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” an account obviously connected to Elez wrote in September. “Normalize Indian hate,” one post read. In July, he said, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” And in December, the account pushed for repealing the Civil Rights Act and shared: “I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask.”

But Musk and Vance think that Elez should have another shot at taking a wrecking ball to the federal government.

“Here’s my view: I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life,” Vance wrote on X, quoting a Musk poll asking his followers if Elez should return.

“We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever,” Vance continued. “So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.

But a journalist did not ruin a “kid’s” life; his own vile views did. Elez isn’t some silly little kid; the tweets were from just a few months ago, meaning the youngest he could have been is 24 years old.

And racist tweets are racist regardless of how “ironic” they appear to be or how young the person who wrote them is—especially when they have a job that impacts millions of people.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Is Going to Blow a Fuse Over This New Time Cover With Elon Musk

There is zero chance Donald Trump doesn’t rage about this obvious blow to his ego.

Donald Trump close-up where he looks mad
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The new cover of Time is sure to infuriate President Trump. 

The February 24 issue of the magazine depicts Elon Musk as president of the United States, sitting on the Resolute Desk, which is used by U.S. presidents in the Oval Office of the White House. 

Bluesky screenshot Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1.bsky.social‬: The new cover of TIME. (picture of Time Magazine Cover with Elon Musk holding a cup of coffee and smiling while sitting at the Resolute Desk)

Trump has long coveted being named “Man of the Year” by the magazine, complaining when he didn’t receive the honor in 2015 and rejoicing when he did in 2016 and 2024. Trump reportedly had a fake cover of himself on the magazine hanging in five of his golf clubs, The Washington Post reported in 2017. 

Seeing Musk stealing the limelight on the next cover will surely get under Trump’s skin, especially since a similar feud contributed to the undoing of the president’s former adviser Steve Bannon during his first term. In February 2017, exactly eight years ago, Bannon was also on the cover of Time and referred to as “The Great Manipulator,” adding to Trump’s reported annoyance with his chief strategist at the time. 

By the summer of that year, Bannon had left the White House, and Trump publicly disowned him in January 2018 after the book Fire and Fury revealed that Bannon had criticized Trump’s children. Is Time hoping that something similar will happen to Musk? The tech mogul was already irritating White House aides in the first week of Trump’s presidency, and now is reportedly driving Trump’s inner circle and Republicans in Congress crazy with his takeover of the federal government. 

The tech mogul and fascism enthusiast is rapidly losing popularity with Americans, even Republicans. Trump also hates to share the spotlight with anyone. A Trump-Musk split isn’t out of the realm of possibility. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Chaos Erupts at Education Department as Members of Congress Locked Out

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s war on the Department of Education just escalated a notch.

Department of Education building
Pete Kiehart/The Washington Post/Getty Images

In a wild scene, federal officers are blocking Democratic members of Congress from entering the Department of Education.

Members of Congress gathered at the department headquarters on Friday but were denied entry. A man can be seen on video asking the crowd, “What business do you have here?” He was swiftly met by a chorus of “Who are you?” and “We are members of Congress!”

Democrats had met to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plans to abolish the entire Education Department and were looking to demand a meeting with the department’s senior leadership. This also comes as Musk’s DOGE lackeys have begun to use AI to audit the department.

“I’m here with multiple members of Congress. We’re here to go to the Department of Education to fight for education, and they have locked the doors,” said Congressman Maxwell Frost in a video he posted on X. “They’re not letting us in; it says ‘All Access Entrance’; there’s a random guy out here who’s refusing to let us in—”

“His name is Jim Hairfield!” said Congresswoman Maxine Waters as Frost panned the camera to her, arms clutched to her chest as she braved the chilly D.C. morning.

“And right here they have armed officers, as well, acting like we’re dangerous,” Frost continued. “A year ago I’d be able to walk into this building and not be locked out.… Elon is allowed in, but not you, not your elected representatives, not parents, not students. Elon can go in, his goons can go in, but not the representatives of the people.”

While they may have been denied entry, this is a promising sign of life from a party that just a week ago was getting its phones blown up by distressed voters begging the party to do something other than shake their heads while MAGA runs rampant.

More on the Trump’s plans for the Education Department:
Trump’s Plan to Gut Education Department Will Hit Red States Hardest
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Guess Which Top Trump Adviser Took USAID Money?

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been rushing to completely shut down the U.S. development agency.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk shake hands on stage the night before Trump’s inauguration
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump has slammed USAID as a corrupt agency whose “fraudulently” distributed funds are “totally unexplainable.” But it wasn’t clear on Friday if that statement included Starlink—the international internet project founded by one of Trump’s closest advisers, Elon Musk—which pocketed $1 million from USAID.

“USAID IS DRIVING THE RADICAL LEFT CRAZY, AND THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE WAY IN WHICH THE MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT, SO MUCH OF IT FRAUDULENTLY, IS TOTALLY UNEXPLAINABLE,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning. “THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!”

Over the last four years, USAID has spent $1 million in SpaceX’s Starlink terminals, according to federal contract records obtained by Forbes. That money helped bring Starlink to Zimbabwe and South Africa, where Musk is from.

Musk also took sole credit for another USAID-Starlink partnership, which saw the company send about 5,000 Starlink terminals, “worth some $3 million” per Forbes, to aid Ukraine’s military in its war against Russia.

“A major factor for why Ukraine was NOT overrun by Russia is the Starlink support I provided, at great risk to SpaceX cyber & physical attack by Russian military forces,” Musk posted on X in November. “Starlink is the BACKBONE of Ukrainian military communications at the front lines, because everything else has been blown up or jammed by Russia.”

Earlier in 2024, USAID announced an “inspection” of Ukraine’s use of the terminals.

Meanwhile, Musk has made it a personal mission to dismantle USAID, which provides humanitarian assistance and funding for infrastructure and developmental tech in developing nations. In a string of recent tweets, Musk has slammed USAID—which distributed more than $40 billion in congressionally appropriated foreign aid in 2023 and has closed $86 billion in private-sector deals—as a “criminal organization” that is an “arm of the radical-left globalists.”

Andrew Natsios, the former head of USAID under President George W. Bush and a lifelong conservative, told Politico Tuesday that Musk’s snubs of the agency were a “bold-faced lie” and that the Trump administration’s idea to fold USAID’s priorities into the State Department was the “worst idea [he] could possibly imagine.”

USAID’s mission is, per Natsios, in the “national interest.” Data aggregated from aid missions around the world inform U.S. policy, on issues ranging from public health to diplomacy. News on Monday that there was an Ebola outbreak in Kampala, Uganda, was reported via a USAID mission, for example. Choosing to nix the agency would force the U.S. into an information dark age that could see the country caught off guard in future health crises.

Read more about USAID:
Is Elon Musk Serving Two Masters?
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Tommy Tuberville Has Bonkers Defense for Trump’s Dictatorial Actions

The senator seems to think acting like a dictator is ok in some situations.

Senator Tommy Tuberville walks in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Senator Tommy Tuberville seems delighted that President Donald Trump is acting as a dictator who targets transgender people.

Following Trump’s executive order Thursday banning transgender women from women’s sports, Tuberville appeared on Newsmax, where he said that there should be no dictatorship, except for that of the U.S. president.

“I’m sick and tired of, you know, the NCAA, and some of these organizations playing dictator,” Tuberville said. “And there is no dictatorship here except for Donald Trump saying, ‘This is not going to happen.’”

“So the NCAA needs to come back out and say, ‘Listen, we’re done with transgenders in women’s sports, whether it’s practice, whether it’s game, whether it’s dressing in dressing rooms at practice or after practice or after a game.’ What do they not understand about ‘no’? I don’t understand that.”

NCAA president Charlie Baker told a Senate panel in December that there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes playing sports in his organization. There are roughly 530,000 student athletes in the organization.

Following Trump’s executive order, the NCAA announced Thursday that it would comply and changed its policy limiting competition in women’s sports to “student-athletes assigned female at birth only.” In a statement, Baker said that Trump had provided a “clear, national standard.”

Tuberville, arguably the dumbest member of the U.S. Senate, seems particularly eager to inflate Trump’s power instead of actually doing his job. Last year he declared that there was no need to continue vetting Trump’s Cabinet nominees because the president had already done such a bang-up job.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington