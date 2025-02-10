Judge Shuts Down Trump’s Funding Freeze—and Orders Immediate Reversal
Trump’s war on the federal government keeps hitting obstacles in court.
A federal judge on Monday ordered Donald Trump to unfreeze funding for federal grant programs—and immediately release funds for key programs.
U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell ruled that the Trump administration’s funding freeze is continuing to violate a temporary restraining order, or TRO, he issued last month that blocked Trump’s blanket freeze.
“The Defendants must resume the funding of institutes and other agencies of the Defendants (for example the National Institute for Health) that are included in the scope of the court’s TRO,” McConnell wrote in the ruling.
He also ordered the president to restore funds to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act, both of which were enacted under Biden.
“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell wrote.
Last month, the Office of Management and Budget issued a two-page memo ordering a pause on all “disbursement of all federal financial assistance.” The budget freeze, which would affect more than 2,600 accounts across the government, sent the public sector into a frenzy. The memo was rescinded the next day, but the Trump administration maintained the freeze was still in place, which led to even more confusion and anxiety.
Despite last month’s court order, Democratic attorneys general from 22 different states warned that millions of federal funds, the majority of which came from the IRA and the IIJA, were still on hold. The states urged McConnell to enforce the TRO.
“While it is imaginable that a certain amount of machinery would need to be re-tooled in order to undo the breadth of the Federal Funding Freeze, there is no world in which these scattershot outages, which as of this writing impact billions of dollars in federal funding across the Plaintiff States, can constitute compliance with this Court’s Order,” they wrote in an emergency motion Friday.
“This Court should enforce the plain text of its temporary restraining order and order Defendants to immediately restore funds,” the motion reads.
This story has been updated.