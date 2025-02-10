Judge Shuts Down Trump’s Funding Freeze—and Orders Immediate Reversal

“The Defendants must resume the funding of institutes and other agencies of the Defendants (for example the National Institute for Health) that are included in the scope of the court’s TRO,” McConnell wrote in the ruling.



He also ordered the president to restore funds to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act, both of which were enacted under Biden.

“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell wrote.