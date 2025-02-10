Trump Takes Aim at Letitia James in Latest Wave of Revenge
Donald Trump continues to go after his perceived enemies.
Donald Trump is still stripping the security clearances of his political enemies, and this time, he’s doing it to people who still work for the government!
New York Attorney General Letitia James and District Attorney Alvin Bragg were the most recent targets of the president’s petty political games, and both saw their security clearances stripped over the weekend, according to an exclusive report from The New York Post, the president’s favorite tabloid. Trump also said last week that he would revoke President Joe Biden’s security clearance.
In addition to revoking their access to classified information, it theoretically bars them from entering federal buildings such as courthouses, prisons, the U.S. attorneys offices, or the FBI’s field office in New York. If enforced, it would be problematic, but in true Trump fashion, it seems like it’s more symbolic than consequential.
“It’s more an insult and a slap in the face than a real deterrent,” former Manhattan federal prosecutor Bob Costello told the Post. Costello testified as a witness for the defense in Trump’s hush-money trial.
Trump has targeted both James and Bragg for their roles in convicting him of, respectively, bank fraud and 34 counts for falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments made to keep an adult film actress quiet about his own extramarital affair.
Since Trump entered office, James has continued to be a thorn in the president’s side. On Monday, she joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general suing the Trump administration over its efforts to strip funding from the National Institutes of Health. A new NIH policy announced last week would cap “indirect cost” reimbursements, which cover all research expenses, at 15 percent for research institutions. The policy went into effect Monday.
“The administration’s decision to cap NIH reimbursement rates could force scientists to shutter their lifesaving research on cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, addiction, infectious diseases, and more,” James said in a statement. “My office will not stand idly by as this administration once again puts politics over science and endangers public health. We are suing to prevent this harmful policy from taking effect.”
Last week, James led a coalition of 22 states to file for a restraining order against Trump’s freeze on federal funding, and a coalition of 18 states seeking a restraining order against Elon Musk’s unfettered access to the private information of American citizens, which was then granted.
Former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the warmonger who co-signed the U.S. support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, also had his security clearance revoked. While the principle behind it is still disturbing, that one seems more like a don’t-cry-over-spilled-milk situation.
But, it doesn’t seem as if the president is done with his wrathful revocations that don’t mean anything! The New York Post also reported that up next on the president’s list for petty revenge is attorney Andrew Weissman, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s deputy in the Russiagate probe;, Mark Zaid, the attorney representing a whistleblower in first Trump’s impeachment; and Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee during that impeachment.