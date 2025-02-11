Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted
Trump Just Banned Paper Straws Because They Can “Explode”

Um, what?

Donald Trump makes a face during a press conference in the Oval Office
Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday liberating Americans from the “forced use” of paper straws, because why govern when you can just screw around?

The executive order stated that it would end the “irrational campaign” against plastic straws, and determined that paper straws were “nonfunctional,” more expensive to produce, and use harmful chemicals.

“These things don’t work, I’ve had them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode,” Trump said, as he signed the order. “If something’s hot, they don’t last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It’s a ridiculous situation.”

The real ridiculous situation is Trump thinking that anyone cares that much about paper straws while he rips away funding from essential government agencies, undermines the government’s checks and balances, and empowers a billionaire technocrat to sift through Americans’ private information.

But Trump has other things on his mind, such as destroying the symbols of the liberal regime he’s come to replace rather than actually doing anything to help struggling Americans—or sharks, as it turns out.

“I don’t think that plastic is going to affect a shark as they’re eating, as they’re munching their way through the ocean,” Trump assured reporters Monday.

The order stated that all federal agencies would stop the purchase of plastic straws, and instructed the assistant to the president for domestic policy to create a strategy within 45 days to impose the policy nationwide.

Of course, the “irrational” campaign Trump is raging against was really one against all single-use plastics. But thanks to Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax” and recently withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accords for a second time, plastic straws are back to fill the oceans, and the planet is free to burn!

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Threatens Hell for Gaza in Dramatic Escalation

Israel is violating the ceasefire agreement—and Trump is taking it out on Gaza.

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office. White House staff secretary Will Schar stands nearby.
Donald Trump is threatening to blow up the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas if the Palestinian group doesn’t release all of its Israeli hostages by midday Saturday.

“If they’re not returned—all of them, not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two—by Saturday at 12 o’clock,” Trump said. “And after that, I would say, all hell is going to break out.”

On Monday, Hamas threatened to delay the further release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire deal, which required Israel to send Gaza hundreds of thousands of tents, as well as other humanitarian supplies. Those supplies and tents have not arrived, Hamas said. Speaking anonymously, three Israeli officials and two mediators told The New York Times that Hamas’s claims are accurate.

Israel has also continued to launch targeted attacks on Gaza, killing more than 110 Palestinians in the three weeks since the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Hamas said that Israel is playing “dirty games” in its ceasefire violations.

“This could threaten the deal to collapse,” Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, told Drop Site News. “Netanyahu came back from the United States with all intentions to sabotage the deal.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments seem to confirm that. He told reporters on Monday that he made a strategic agreement with Trump and the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about what positions Israel would take in negotiations. Netanyahu said he has new plans for Gaza and that he and Trump see “eye to eye.”

“You wanted a day-after [plan]? You got one.… It just doesn’t match the Oslo narrative.… We won’t repeat that mistake.… I’ve come back with a vision without Hamas and without the Palestinian Authority,” Netanyahu said. In a meeting at the Knesset, Netanyahu shook his fist and said, “We know what complete victory is, and we will not give up on it.”

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip, telling reporters he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza” and that “we’ll make it into a very good site for future development by somebody.”

All of this points to Trump and Netanyahu blowing up the already violated ceasefire deal, with Trump’s half-baked takeover plan becoming the new course of action. Palestinians in Gaza would be ethnically cleansed from the territory, with Trump seeking to force neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan to take them or face tariffs. The convicted felon president and the wanted war criminal prime minister are primed to inflict more suffering on the Palestinians.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Steve Bannon Finally Admits to Border Wall Grift in Guilty Plea

The former Trump adviser has admitted to swindling the Donald Trump’s MAGA base in the ultimate scam.

Steve Bannon speaks to members of the media as he leaves the courtroom
MAGA muse Steve Bannon pleaded guilty to fraud in New York Tuesday morning.

Bannon is taking a plea deal for defrauding New Yorkers who gave money to his “We Build the Wall” online fundraiser, which was allegedly pooling money from normal civilians for Trump’s border wall during his first term.

“Nobody lost money, find one,” Bannon told New York Daily News’s Molly Crane-Newman when asked how the Trump supporters he scammed felt, even though he had just confessed to the fraud.

Bannon will avoid jail time completely for this second criminal conviction, instead receiving a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of defrauding donors. He was originally facing five felony counts and up to 15 years in prison. The War Room host is likely to blame this all on corruption and cast himself as a political prisoner rather than admit that his “We Build the Wall” program was as flimsy as Trump’s original promise to construct it.  

This story has been updated.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump’s DOJ Gives Away the Game on Eric Adams in Just One Sentence

The Justice Department is now nothing but a corrupt tool for Donald Trump to use however he wishes.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams steps out of a car
Trump’s Justice Department is dropping its corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams—not because the charges aren’t credible, but because Adams could help MAGA’s extreme immigration agenda.

Acting Attorney General Emil Bove told New York prosecutors to dismiss the charges against Adams on Monday, while openly admitting that the Justice Department “reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based.”

Instead, the memo notes that a criminal trial against Adams might restrict his ability to “devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior administration.”

“The Eric Adams memo doesn’t even pretend to be dropping the prosecution for a legitimate reason,” researcher Will Stancil wrote on X. “It says he shouldn’t be prosecuted because he’s running for reelection (?) and so he can carry out the president’s agenda (??). OPEN corruption: ‘MAGA politicians are above the law.’”

This isn’t just obvious and blatant corruption. It’s also a sign that the Justice Department has fully transformed into nothing more than a political tool for the president.

Adams has been begging for a pardon for months, and he bet on Trump giving it to him if he started acting like he was auditioning for a role in the administration. In December, the New York City mayor cast his indictments as political targeting akin to that of Trump and Hunter Biden. “Those who are here committing crimes, robbery, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people … I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens,” Adams bizarrely said at the time. “This is not a new position. In the era of cancel culture, no one is afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me.”

That same month, he requested a meeting with Trump’s draconian border czar Tom Homan to help him crack down on immigrants who “snuck in” to New York City. In January, he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and days later he was sitting down with Tucker Carlson talking about how the Democratic Party “left him.” The quid pro quo agreement has been cooking for some time now, and Adams got the best outcome possible. He gets off scot-free, and Trump and Homan get to run rampant through New York City.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Pete Hegseth Torched for “F**king Racist” Move on Recruitment

Military leaders warned that Hegseth’s decision could seriously hurt the Army.

Pete Hegseth speaks during a bilateral meeting with Australian officials
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to withdraw Army recruiters from the nation’s top Black engineering event has ushered blunt criticism from military leadership.

“It’s fucking racist,” one active duty Army general told Military.com on the condition of anonymity. “For the Army now, it’s ‘Blacks need not apply’ and it breaks my heart.”

The Baltimore-based Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) has historically been a key event for the Pentagon to recruit high-caliber STEM talent. One Army recruiter told the servicemember news outlet that BEYA is one of the “most talent-dense events we do,” and that the branch “need[s] the talent.” BEYA, in turn, recognizes on its website that the “U.S. military is one of the largest STEM employers in the nation.”

But despite its abundance of talent, recruiters were concerned that attending the event could infringe on Donald Trump’s anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion executive order. Hegseth has, from the jump, been totally on board with the radical shift, making the dissolution of long-standing diversity efforts a priority of his tenure.

On January 31, Hegseth declared that Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and other heritage month observations were officially “dead” and would no longer be recognized by the military. And on Monday, Hegseth made the first move in implementing Trump’s transgender ban on the armed forces, initiating a pause on integrating new trans troops.

“I think the single dumbest phrase in military history is, ‘Our diversity is our strength,’” Hegseth said Friday in an address to Pentagon staff. “I think our strength is our unity. Our strength is our shared purpose, regardless of our background, regardless of how we grew up, regardless of our gender, regardless of our race. In this department, we will treat everyone equally.”

“We will treat everyone with fairness,” he continued. “We will treat everyone with respect. And we will judge you as an individual by your merit and by your commitment to the team and the mission.”

Recruiters that would have attended BEYA weren’t left with nothing to do. Instead, they were redirected to participate in a National Rifle Association-sponsored event in Pennsylvania, which Military.com described as a “predominantly white gathering that recruiters acknowledge is less likely to yield high-quality applicants.”

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Insists He’s “Brilliant” in Interview That Goes Off the Rails

Donald Trump is the master of the weave.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Oval Office
Donald Trump is continuing to pretend that being a blathering fool is impressive.

During an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, which aired in full Monday evening, Trump went on several unwieldy tangents, skirting around answering simple softball questions that the interviewer offered on a silver platter.

At one point, in the middle of a thought, Trump diverted his answer to congratulate himself on just how obtuse he was being.

“And you know, let’s go back over there, because I’m the weaver,” Trump said, abruptly switching topics. “I’m the great weaver, you know that right? OK? I’m the great weaver.”

“Trust me,” Baier replied. “I get it.” The Fox News host put one hand up as if to physically stop the president from getting off track, but Trump chugged along like a runaway train.

“Somebody said, ‘Oh, he rambles,’ no, no. Only the fake news says that,” Trump said. “To weave you have to be brilliant; to ramble you don’t have to be brilliant at all.”

A smiling Baier interjected again, gently corralling the ranting president back toward coherence. “I’ll just get back in the weave there. I have to get you back in,” he urged.

“But I like the weave because it covers a lot of territory, and it covers it much more quickly,” Trump continued, before segueing back into a point about Israel.

Over the course of the chaotic interview, Trump tactlessly sidestepped a question about whether he was actually capable of lowering inflation, and went way off course when responding to a softball question about uniting the country. Trump also took the opportunity to throw Vice President JD Vance so far under the bus you could hear the bones crunch.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Throws Tantrum as Massive Fraud Judgment Looms

Remember that fraud case against Donald Trump? It hasn’t magically disappeared yet.

Donald Trump in the Oval Office
Donald Trump fumed over the state of New York’s fraud judgment against him in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

The president used to call New York his home, but in his post, he said it “is the most corrupt State in the Union.”

“We need great Judges and Politicians to help fix New York, and to stop the kind of Lawfare that was launched against me, from falsely valuing Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars, when it is worth, perhaps, 100 times that amount (The corrupt judge was replaced by another judge, only to be immediately put back on the case when the Democrat political leaders found out that a change of judges was made. It has become a great embarrassment for the New York Judicial System!),” Trump’s post read.

Last year, a New York state court ruled that Trump had to pay $454 million in fines for fraudulently inflating the value of his properties (including Mar-a-Lago). He had to scramble to come up with a reduced $175 million bond for his appeal, benefiting from the help of a shady surety company. But Ol’ Donny Trump might wriggle out of this jam again, as an appeals court seemed skeptical of the massive sentence against him in oral arguments in September. Regardless of that court’s judgment, Trump isn’t likely to stop crowing about it online, as the judgment against him now stands at over $500 million.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Drops Bombshell Statement Ahead of Vance-Zelenskiy Meeting

Hours before JD Vance was set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Donald Trump revealed his true thoughts on Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands
Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump has struck a new, incredibly dismissive tone on Ukraine and its war against Russia—right before Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 

“They may make a deal, they may not make a deal, they may be Russian some day, or they may not be Russian someday, but we’re gonna have all this money in there … I want it back,” President Trump told Fox News’s Bret Baier Monday evening. 

“I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth,” he continued, tripling down on his demand for his newest fascination. “And they’ve essentially agreed to do that. So at least we don’t feel stupid. Otherwise we’re stupid. I said to [Ukraine], ‘We have to get something, we can’t continue to pay this money.’”  

This is exactly what Vladimir Putin—whose military occupies nearly a fifth of Ukraine at this point—wants to hear. This is a stark contrast from former President Biden’s approach of providing aid to Ukraine (and not expecting rare earths in return) on the grounds that the country was being illegally invaded. 

Trump’s version of “ending the war” might just be giving the Kremlin everything it wants. Are they really “peace talks” if one side is expected to surrender? 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Federal Worker “Buyout” Hits Yet Another Legal Hurdle

A judge has cracked down on Donald Trump’s attempt to gut the federal workforce.

Donald Trump frowns while walking in the White House
A federal judge has indefinitely extended the deadline for federal workers to accept Donald Trump’s buyout offer.

The president had posed a “fork in the road” ultimatum for federal employees via the Office of Personnel Management late last month: Either opt for a “deferred resignation” that would pay them through September, or face a possible furlough.

The temporary restraining order on the program put in place by U.S. District Judge George O’Toole will remain in place while the court weighs the legality of the buyout, reported CNN Monday.

Eligible federal workers had originally faced a midnight deadline on Thursday to accept or deny Trump’s offer. O’Toole imposed an initial restraining order, just hours before the offer expired, delaying the deadline to late Monday.

“The pressure that comes from that deadline where people have to make their choice about their livelihood,” argued Elena Goldstein, an attorney for the plaintiffs: “Irreparable harm will continue. They will be asking what they actually accepted. OPM is making it up as they go along.”

Unions for federal employees were behind the lawsuit, calling OPM’s “Fork Directive” a “sweeping and stunningly arbitrary action to solicit blanket resignations of federal workers,” according to court filings.

Attorneys for the Justice Department counterclaimed that Trump had “campaigned on reducing the federal workforce” and that the mass dismissal program should come as no surprise to Washington’s civil servants. The administration “knew they’d come to a disappointment to a lot of the workforce … so this would be an off-ramp for those employees,” said Justice Department attorney Eric Hamilton, per NBC News.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Just Utterly Humiliated JD Vance

JD Vance used to be a never-Trumper. This is his reward for switching to back Donald Trump.

Donald Trump looks at JD Vance, who smiles back at him as they sit in the Oval Office
Vice President JD Vance is exactly as irrelevant to Donald Trump as he is to everyone else.

In an interview Sunday with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump threw Vance under the bus when asked about the future for the former never-Trump Republican who sold out his principles, his dignity, and even his own family, to boost Trump’s shot at unchecked power. His reward? Nothing, it seems.

“Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” Baier asked.

“No,” Trump replied. “But he’s very capable!

“I mean I don’t think that it—you know, I think we have a lot of very capable people,” Trump continued. “So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

“But by the time you get to the midterms, he’s going to be looking for an endorsement,” Baier pressed.

“Yeah, a lot of people have said this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency,” Trump said, weaving into a rant about how amazing he is at being president.

It’s possible that Trump tried to sidestep answering because he already has a candidate in mind for 2028, and—spoiler alert—it’s not Vance. Although he isn’t allowed to run again, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of doing so, both on the campaign trail and since winning the presidency. It doesn’t seem as if Trump cares very much about what is legal and what’s not.

In lieu of actually governing, Vance seems to be filling his empty hours posting on X about a range of random topics, including rubber-stamping the rehiring of a racist to DOGE, undermining the checks and balances that underpin our democracy, and complaining about dog cross-breeding.

