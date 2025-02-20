ICE Prosecutor Runs White Supremacist Account in His Free Time
Who could have guessed?
A prosecutor who works for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Dallas, Texas. has been outed as running a racist, white supremacist X account.
The Texas Observer reports that the “GlomarResponder” on X is run by James Rodden, an assistant chief counsel for ICE. A review of the account’s posts along with public documents, other social media accounts, and Rodden’s biographical details led to the Observer’s report.
GlomarResponder’s profile on X is full of racist assertions. Last month, the account wrote “America is a White nation, founded by Whites.... Our country should favor us.” Last September, he wrote, “All blacks are foreign to my people, dumb fuck.” In May, he posted, “Freedom of association hasn’t existed in this country since 1964 at the absolute latest,” later clarifying that he was referring to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
His views of immigrants aren’t great, either: In August, the profile wrote, “‘Migrants’ are all criminals,” and posted an image in October that read, “It is our holy duty to guard against the foreign hordes.” GlomarResponder also describes himself as a “fascist.” The X account has since been made private, although the Observer has archived the posts cited in its article, said its author Steven Monacelli.
The Observer saw Rodden in court, where he often represents ICE in deportation hearings, appearing to post on X at the same time as GlomarResponder’s posts. The X account also opposes Covid-19 vaccination, which corresponds to views that Rodden has expressed on his Facebook profile under his actual name.
Rodden was once a Marine, a litigation clinic student at the public defender’s office, and a U.S. Border Patrol agent—all jobs that would require a background check and a security clearance. His racist views and account seem to have gone undetected before now. According to the Observer, GlomarResponder claimed to be under consideration for a Trump administration job requiring Senate confirmation, although the Observer could not confirm the veracity of that post.
Rodden now is the subject of an investigation, and could not only lose his job, but be disbarred and have his prior cases be challenged in court. Will the Trump administration and ICE take action, though? Racism isn’t just tolerated by the president, but seems to make up his entire worldview.