Mitch McConnell Finally Announces He Won’t Run Again. Good Riddance.
The 83-year-old Republican has confirmed he won’t run for reelection, leaving behind a legacy of pure conservative terror.
Mitch McConnell has finally decided to call it quits.
The longest-serving Senate leader in history announced on Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2026.
“Seven times, my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate,” McConnell said to the Associated Press. “Every day in between I’ve been humbled by the trust they’ve placed in me to do their business here. Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”
This ends McConnell’s decades-long reign of conservative terror that upended years of liberal and progressive policy, cemented conservative courts across the nation, and saw the rise of Donald Trump—leading to McConnell’s own eventual dethroning.
McConnell spent his leadership tenure obstructing campaign finance reform and packing the federal courts with likeminded conservatives, providing fertile ground for Citizens United and the debilitating influx of corporate influence onto American politics. He also helped create the correct circumstances for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, as he held up Merrick Garland’s nomination under former President Barack Obama and then helped Trump confirm three justices to the high court.
McConnell unsuccessfully tried to thread the needle near the end, critiquing Trump’s brand of conservatism while protecting it and the power his proximity to it gave him. He backed the president for years, fighting against his impeachment and supporting his claims of a stolen election even after lambasting January 6 as a “violent insurrection.”
McConnell’s exit serves as a fitting end to the Republican Party’s rejection of traditional conservatism and full embrace of Trump’s MAGA movement.
This story has been updated.